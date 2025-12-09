CFL announces 2026 season schedule

- News
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) campaign gets underway on Thursday, June 4 with a rematch of the 2025 Eastern Final, as the defending divisional champion Montreal Alouettes visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
A season’s worth of excitement and entertainment culminates in the 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 15.
The schedule includes 23 regular season games that will kick off at 4:00 p.m. local or earlier, providing kids and families the opportunity to spend the afternoon at the stadium, cheering on their favourite teams. CTV Saturdays return with Canada’s most-watched conventional television network carrying select matinee matchups to share the game with viewers from coast to coast to coast.
The 2026 season will be broadcast in Canada by Bell Media across TSN, CTV and RDS. In the U.S., select games will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network with the remaining contests available live and on-demand for a 48-hour window via the league’s free online streaming platform, CFL+. Viewers outside of North America can tune into the entire season on CFL+.
Three pre-season games will be played outside of traditional CFL markets, allowing teams to further their connections with fans across their home provinces.
Week 1 of the 2026 season begins with a trio of matchups.
The reigning Grey Cup champion Roughriders will open their title defence in Week 2 with a rematch of the 2025 Western Final against the visiting Lions. The game will feature a banner raising ceremony in celebration of the fifth championship in club history.
During the first half of the season, Toronto will play three home games in opponents’ stadiums as Canada opens its doors to global audiences for the FIFA World Cup. The Argonauts will have byes in Weeks 1 and 9, and their second half will be highlighted by more home dates, allowing fans to cheer on their hometown heroes down the stretch.
Week 15 features a full four-game slate. The day opens in Toronto, followed by two rematches of the Labour Day Classics – the Banjo Bowl in Winnipeg and the completion of a home-and-home set in Edmonton – before concluding on the West Coast. The games mark the league’s first quadruple-header since 1995.
ALL GOOD THINGS…
The 2026 regular season comes to an end on Saturday, October 24, before giving way to the start of the Grey Cup Playoffs on Halloween.