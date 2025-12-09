Elks sign Cody Fajardo to one-year extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have extended American quarterback Cody Fajardo through the 2026 season, the club announced Tuesday.

Fajardo was scheduled to become a free agent in February and was listed at No. 11 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

“Cody Fajardo’s contract extension underscores our commitment to stability and progress, positioning the team for an exciting and promising 2026 season,” said VP of football operations and general manager Ed Hervey.

Fajardo returns to after dressing in all 18 games for the club last season. The 33-year-old pivot assumed the reigns as the Elks starting quarterback in a Week 8 contest against the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, where he threw for a season high 346 yards against the eventual Grey Cup Champions.

As the Elks starting QB, Fajardo helped the Green and Gold overcome a 1-4 start and led them back into playoff contention up until the final week of the season. Fajardo completed 73.2 per cent of his passes — second in the CFL to Saskatchewan’s Trevor Harris — for 3,408 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Brea, California native also added 319 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, with his 21 total touchdowns (in just 13 starts) the most by Fajardo since the 2022 season.

“I’m excited to be re-signing in Edmonton and I’m ready to continue the incredible momentum we built to finish last season,” Fajardo said. “I’m motivated to be the quarterback that helps lead this team back to the post-season and believe we came to a deal that makes me feel valued, and will provide the club with the flexibility to build a competitive roster.”

“I’m proud to be part of this organization, proud of what we’re building here, and I’m looking forward to another great year with the Green and Gold.”

Fajardo was true to his title as the most accurate passer in CFL history, showing off his sharp execution in a Week 15 matchup last season against the Toronto Argonauts. In the contest, the Elks quarterback tied the Edmonton franchise record for consecutive completions with 22 — a record shared with his former head coach Jason Maas who accomplished the feat against Winnipeg in 2004. The veteran pivot also broached a professional milestone in 2025, eclipsing 20,000 passing yards for his CFL career.

Over the course of his nine seasons in the CFL, Fajardo’s teams have reached the post-season six times. His best playoff performance came on the biggest stage, when the Brea, California native led the Montreal Alouettes to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 110th Grey Cup. Fajardo completed 21 of 26 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the game — including a 19-yard touchdown reception to Tyson Philpot with 13 seconds remaining in the game — sealing the victory for the Als and a Grey Cup Most Outstanding Player honour for the pivot.

The University of Nevada product has also suited up for the Toronto Argonauts, BC Lions, and Saskatchewan Roughriders in addition to his time with the Alouettes. Fajardo’s most prolific CFL season came in 2019 as a member of the Roughriders, where he led the league in passing yards with a career-best 4,302 yards – adding 18 passing touchdowns, 611 rushing yards, and 10 rushing touchdowns to just eight interceptions.

In his 141 game CFL career, Fajardo has amassed 21,406 passing yards, 2,810 rushing yards, and 148 total touchdowns.