Stamps sign American offensive lineman Ed Montilus

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman Ed Montilus, the team announced on Tuesday.

Montilus has spent time on the practice roster of the Montreal Alouettes in each of the past two seasons and played two games with the Larks during the 2025 preseason.

In college, Montilus played 59 games and made 38 starts over five seasons at North Carolina. In 2023, he started 12 games and was part of an offensive line that allowed the Tar Heels to post an Atlantic Coast Conference-leading 491.2 offensive yards per game and helped running back Omarion Hampton amass 1,504 rushing yards.

In 2022, he made 14 starts at left guard and helped the Tar Heels finish second in the ACC in both offensive yards (462.8 per game) and passing yards (309.3).

Montilus was a high-school and college teammate of William Barnes, who spent most of the 2025 season on Calgary’s practice roster and was a starter in the Western Semi-Final.