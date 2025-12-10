5 juicy rematches from 2025 in 2026

TORONTO — Due to the nature of sports, all teams aside from the champions always start the next season with unfinished business.

That means the 2026 schedule is packed with matchups shaped by heartbreak, revenge and added motivation from 2025.

CFL.ca brings you five 2026 games that contain extra spice, whether it is playoff fallout, late-season drama or iconic moments that demand a sequel.

MONTREAL AT WINNIPEG | WEEK 13

Friday, August 28, 8:30 p.m. ET, Princess Auto Stadium

There is no shortage of tension between these two. Winnipeg’s 2023 and 2025 seasons both ended with losses to Montreal, including last season’s 42-33 Eastern Semi-Final Alouettes win that denied the Blue Bombers the chance to reach their sixth straight Grey Cup.

The Alouettes will roll into Princess Auto Stadium carrying that psychological edge, while Winnipeg will seek to flip the script and remind the league it is still a powerhouse in the West. This midseason clash has all the ingredients of a statement game.

BC AT CALGARY | WEEK 11

Thursday, August 13, 9:00 p.m. ET, McMahon Stadium

The Lions eliminated Calgary in the 2025 Western Semi-Final and the Stampeders have not forgotten it.

Vernon Adams Jr. and BC delivered in the clutch that night, but Calgary’s veterans believe they let one slip away when Sean Whyte kicked a walk-off, game-winning field goal.

Their 2026 meeting will arrive arrive with plenty on the line as both teams will jockey for position in a competitive West Division. Expect urgency, big quarterback play and the unmistakable feel of a grudge match.

You could also circle the matchup in Week 4, on June 27, when the Stamps take on the Lions in the first of the Touchdown Kelowna series.

SASKATCHEWAN AT MONTREAL | WEEK 19

Monday, October 12, 1:00 p.m. ET, Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

The first half of a back-to-back between the Riders and Alouettes will bring immediate drama.

Saskatchewan’s triumph in the 112th Grey Cup won’t be that fresh by then, but Montreal will be eager to reclaim some pride in front of its home crowd.

With both teams expected to contend again, this late-season showdown could also reshape the playoff picture in both divisions.

MONTREAL AT SASKATCHEWAN | WEEK 20

Saturday, October 17, 3:00 p.m. ET, Mosaic Stadium

Just one week later, the location flips and so does the pressure.

Mosaic Stadium will be electric as the Riders host the team they defeated on the league’s biggest stage.

Back-to-back games between two contenders this late in the season are intriguing, and the standings could swing dramatically depending on how these two play each other over a seven-day span. Circle both dates.

TORONTO AT HAMILTON | OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

Monday, September 7, 2:30 p.m. ET, Hamilton Stadium

The Argonauts stunned Hamilton last season with a walk-off field goal in a 35-33 thriller, handing the Tiger-Cats one of their most painful OK Tire Labour Day Weekend losses in recent memory.

The fans at Hamilton Stadium have been waiting for the rematch ever since. This Labour Day classic is always electric, and next year’s edition arrives with the Tabbies hungry for revenge and the Argos aiming to prove their dramatic win was no fluke.