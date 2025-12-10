Als’ offensive line coach Luc Brodeur-Jourdain steps away from role

MONTREAL — Luc Brodeur-Jourdain announced on Wednesday that he is stepping away from his role as offensive line coach of the Montreal Alouettes.

The former Montreal Alouettes center played his final game with the team on July 4, 2019. A few days later, he joined the staff as assistant offensive line coach before being promoted to offensive line coach in 2020.

In 2023, he hoisted his first Grey Cup as a member of the Alouettes’ coaching staff.

As a player, he suited up in 168 games with the Als and spent 11 seasons in the nest, hoisting two Grey Cups (2009-2010).

Brodeur-Jourdain was drafted in the sixth round (48th overall) in 2008. During his career, the three-time Vanier Cup champion started 126 games for the Als.

The 42-year-old has always been active in the community. He won the Jake-Gaudaur Veterans’ Award, which is handed to the CFL player who better possesses and demonstrates the commendable attributes of Canada’s Veterans, in 2017.

In 2015, Brodeur-Jourdain was voted the Alouettes’ Most Outstanding Canadian, two years after getting the nod as the team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. In 2012 and 2014, the Saint-Hyacinthe native was named to the East Division All-CFL team. In 2012 he was also voted to the All-CFL team.

“On behalf of the Montreal Alouettes, I want to thank Luc for everything he has done both on the field and in the community,” says Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “He has always shown a warm and engaging personality, and we will miss his leadership, his kind spirit, and his love of football.”