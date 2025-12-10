Bombers extend National defensive tackle Cam Lawson

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday the club has signed National defensive tackle Cam Lawson to a two-year contract extension.

The defensive lineman was scheduled to become a free agent in February before agreeing to return for his fourth season with the Blue Bombers.

RELATED

» View the entire 2026 schedule

» 5 must-watch CFL games in 2026

» 5 potential landing spots for Brady Oliveira

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

After suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2024, Lawson bounced back in 2025, dressing for 16 games (six of them starts) and registered 21 defensive tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Originally selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the second round, 16th overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft, he appeared in four games with the Alouettes in 2021 before being traded to Winnipeg on draft day in May of 2022 in a deal that saw the Blue Bombers send the 9th and 18th overall selections to Montreal for Lawson and the 13th overall selection.

Lawson has dressed for 53 career CFL games, four with the Alouettes and 49 with the Blue Bombers, and has 41 career defensive tackles, seven sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.

He played his college ball at Queen’s where he was a two-time OUA Second Team All Star in 2017 and 2018.