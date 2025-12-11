Als extend National linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku through 2027

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday that they have signed Quebec-born linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku to a two-year contract extension. He is now under contract through the 2027 season.

Cantin-Arku (six-foot-four, 230 pounds) has not missed a single game in two years since joining the Als. In 2025, he recorded 38 defensive tackles and six more on special teams. He also earned four sacks, one interception, while forcing three fumbles.

RELATED

» 3 top pending free agents from every East Division team

» 3 top pending free agents from every West Division team

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» 10 things we learned from the 2025 CFL season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

In his first CFL season in 2024, the Lévis, Quebec native turned plenty of heads. He collected 33 defensive tackles, five on special teams, along with five sacks and an interception. He was named the Alouettes’ Rookie of the Year in 2024.

At the collegiate level, the 27-year-old spent two seasons with the Memphis Tigers. Prior to joining the Tigers, he played three seasons with the Syracuse Orange from 2019 to 2021.

In May 2024, he received an invitation to the Miami Dolphins’ rookie camp.

“Geoffrey has done a very good job since joining us and he deserves this vote of confidence,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “He keeps improving and taking on more and more responsibility. We are very pleased with this agreement.”