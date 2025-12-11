Bo Levi Mitchell, Ticats agree to two-year extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday that the club has signed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to a two-year extension, keeping the future Hall of Famer in Black and Gold through the 2027 season.

Mitchell was scheduled to become a free agent in February and was listed as No. 2 on CFL.ca’s list of top 30 pending free agents.

RELATED

Mitchell, 35, one of the most decorated players in CFL history, is coming off a standout 2025 campaign where he started all 18 games for the Tiger-Cats, completing 428 of 626 pass attempts (68 per cent) for 5,296 yards and 36 touchdowns. The six-foot-two, 210-pound native of Katy, Texas led the CFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns for the second consecutive season and topped the 300-yard mark 11 times, guiding Hamilton to a playoff berth. During the year, he moved into eighth on the CFL’s all-time passing list and became the fastest quarterback in league history to reach 100 career wins, doing so in his 143rd start.

“It’s exciting to be back. As soon as the season was over, I just didn’t feel like it was over. I took the pads off, and it didn’t feel like I was taking them off for the last time, so I was very, very excited to make this decision. We have an amazing team, an amazing organization and amazing people around us. It’s one of the best locker rooms I’ve ever been a part of, and I love going to work every day.”

Across 13 CFL seasons with Hamilton (2023–25) and Calgary (2012–22), Mitchell has established himself as one of the league’s premier quarterbacks. He has appeared in 207 games, completing 3,422 of 5,238 pass attempts (65 per cent) for 44,319 yards with 262 touchdowns. ​

His career resume includes two CFL Most Outstanding Player awards (2016, 2018), two Grey Cup championships (2014, 2018), two Grey Cup MVPs, three All-CFL selections (2016, 2018, 2024), three West Division All-CFL nods (2015, 2016, 2018), and two East Division All-CFL selections (2024, 2025). He has also been named a divisional Most Outstanding Player nominee five times — as the West Division Most Outstanding Player three times (2015, 2016, 2018) and as the East Division Most Outstanding Player twice (2024, 2025) — and has led the CFL in passing touchdowns four times (2016, 2018, 2024, 2025) and passing yards twice (2024, 2025).

“Bo is a proven winner and an elite competitor. His impact on our locker room and our organization goes well beyond what shows up on the stat sheet,” said Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Scott Milanovich. “He sets the standard every day with his preparation, leadership and toughness, and he’s exactly the kind of quarterback you want to lead your team. His command of the offence, ability to process in real time, and willingness to be coached elevates everyone around him. Having that kind of presence at quarterback is invaluable.” ​ ​

“Bo reflects the qualities we want to continue building this organization around,” said Hamilton Tiger-Cats president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer. “His approach and consistency have added value throughout our building. Bringing Bo back gives us stability at the most important position and lets us continue to move forward with clarity.”

Mitchell’s arrival in Hamilton in 2023 marked a turning point for the Tiger-Cats offence. He has played 42 games, starting 41, and has completed 926 of 1,372 pass attempts (67 per cent) for 11,778 yards with 74 touchdowns, delivering back-to-back seasons that have paced the league in major passing categories.

Before joining the Tiger-Cats, Mitchell led a decade of excellence with the Calgary Stampeders. He appeared in 165 games (117 starts) for Calgary, completing 2,496 passes for 32,541 yards and 188 touchdowns while leading the club to two Grey Cup titles and multiple first-place finishes.

Mitchell’s elite professional career followed a record-setting collegiate run. He spent two seasons (2010–11) at Eastern Washington, leading the Eagles to their first FCS national championship and earning honours including the Walter Payton Award, Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year, and seven All-American selections. In 2011, he led the FCS in passing yards (4,009) and touchdown passes (33) while setting four school records. Before Eastern Washington, he played two seasons at SMU (2008–09), starting 19 games and throwing for 4,590 yards and 36 touchdowns.