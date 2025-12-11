The Weekly Say: Moments to look forward to on the 2026 CFL schedule

TORONTO — If you’re already missing football, you can start day dreaming about next season because the 2026 CFL schedule has been released.

That means we already know when and where dozens of intriguing matchups will happen next year.

Every CFL game is a must-watch endeavour, so the questions now is: which games are you looking forward to the most?

In this edition of The Weekly Say, CFL.ca polled its writers on which matchups they can’t wait to lay their eyes on in 2026.

RELATED

» View the entire 2026 schedule

WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO THE MOST IN THE 2026 CFL SCHEDULE?

Kristina Costabile: Kickoff on June 4! The off-season seems so long by this point, and watching the first game of meaningful football always gets me so excited for the upcoming year. Plus, who doesn’t want to see an Eastern Final rematch between the Alouettes and Tiger-Cats?

Marshall Ferguson: I’m excited for the quadruple header happening for the first time since 1995. It’s a great opportunity for the CFL to throw one big Canadian Football party and own the news cycle for being unique and thinking outside the box. Plus, I’m hoping to get the first game of the day on TSN so we can preview another THREE matchups following us!

Jamie Nye: I’m looking forward to the first game of the season in Saskatchewan in the Western Final rematch of the Lions and Riders with the banner going up in Saskatchewan. With the ‘It’s our time’, and the ‘I’m not here to talk about Nathan Rourke‘ stuff from Trevor Harris last year it might have added a bit of spice to a Lions/Riders rivalry that has never really had much of a spark.

Pat Steinberg: BC and Saskatchewan at Mosaic in Week 2. With how exciting the Western Final was, the back-and-forth nature of it, and the incredible finish, I would imagine both sides will be fired up for their first rematch. Oh, and it’s also a battle between two elite teams, which doesn’t hurt either.

Don Landry: I’m gonna cheat a little here and go with a back-to-back scenario towards the middle of the season. In Weeks 8 and 9, the Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders first play in Regina, then get more than a week to prepare to meet each other again in the return match in Edmonton. It’s a safe bet that the ‘Riders will once again be a force in 2026, with pivot Trevor Harris back at the helm. And with quarterback Cody Fajardo extended for next season, I’m betting on the Elks stepping up, right from the get-go. I know that the off-season and free agency could reshape the landscape in the meantime, but right now I’m thinking these two games will be much more than just middle-of-the-season intense.