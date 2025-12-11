Top 10 pending free agent defenders

The schedule is out and the question now is what rosters will look like next year.

The good people at CFL.ca asked me to put together a list of the top 10 defenders of note from the current pending free agent flock.

Of course there are many ways to do this, but in one of my favourite annual exercises, I take the basic statistics of the top 45 defenders from each club and calculate their impact on the roster they spent 2025 with.

By punching in defensive tackles, special teams tackles, total tackles, sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, knockdowns and tackles for loss from each player relative to their team totals, I get the percentage of ‘team tackles’ made and the percentage of ‘big plays’ accounted for by a single player.

Here are the initial impressions that these numbers gave me.

TYRELL RICHARDS | LINEBACKER

Okay, it’s not technically about ‘defence’, as the former top pick registered eight defensive tackles this season, good for 1.1 per cent of Montreal’s team total. It is about what Tyrell Richards has become on special teams and as an all-around option.

This season Richards had 30 special teams tackles, five ahead of teammate Alexandre Gagné. Those 30 tackles gave Richards a league-leading 22.1 per cent of team special teams takedowns ahead of Gagné (18.4 per cent), with Isaac Darkangelo ranking third at 16.9 per cent. It was a special season, and while I believe he’ll stay in Montreal, his exodus would immediately upgrade every single special teams core across the CFL.

CLARENCE HICKS | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Did you know Clarence Hicks led the CFL in percentage of ‘big plays’ in 2025? I didn’t, despite knowing how well he played. What I also didn’t know is he was a full two per cent ahead (16.6 per cent) of second-place teammate Derrick Moncrief (14.6 per cent) for the top spot in the CFL.

The direct impact of his 12 sacks, six knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and five tackles for loss was felt each game by the Stampeders. Now, can they keep him or will someone come bombing in with a big offer?

DERRICK MONCRIEF | LINEBACKER/DEFENSIVE BACK

Derrick Moncrief in your living room! #CFLGameDay

📅: Blue Bombers vs. @calstampeders LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/TAtClo1DIG — CFL (@CFL) August 9, 2025

Speaking of Moncrief, the highly respected leader of the defence in Calgary was only behind Hicks in big plays made, including a whopping 12 tackles for loss.

To give you a sense for the wild nature of this stat, in the top 50 players ranked by team big play percentage in 2025, only Adarius Pickett (five) and Cameron Judge (six) had more than four takedowns behind the line of scrimmage.

ADARIUS PICKETT | LINEBACKER/DEFENSIVE BACK

Adarius Pickett was Ottawa’s leader in big plays created. That’s what you’d expect from the man known since his high school days for creating turnovers and game-changing magic. Despite the numbers, teammate Jovan Santos-Knox was voted as the team’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player nominee even after trailing significantly in those metrics.

Has Pickett’s Ottawa experience run its course, or is he just getting started?

WILLIE JEFFERSON | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

WILLIE JEFFERSON STRIPS THE BALL AND JAY PERSON PICKS IT UP FOR THE DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWN!#CFLGameDay

🗓️: Argonauts vs. @Wpg_BlueBombers LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/PGtDb6q5Co — CFL (@CFL) August 2, 2025

The legend ages like a fine wine.

Willie Jefferson is seeing the game clearer than ever and still has the snap-to-snap ability to absolutely ruin an offensive game plan. As an example, look at what he did in the second half against Ottawa at Princess Auto Stadium earlier this year or against the Argonauts in the play above.

MARC-ANTOINE DEQUOY | DEFENSIVE BACK

Marc-Antoine Dequoy swoops in for the blocked punt, sticks with it and scores the TD! 😮‍💨@WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend

📆: REDBLACKS vs. @MTLAlouettes LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+#CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/0oy0r7kh3R — CFL (@CFL) October 13, 2025

While Tyrice Beverette did his thing – which is essentially leading the Alouettes in most meaningful metrics – again in 2025, Marc-Antoine Dequoy was hot on his heels with 10.5 per cent of Als’ big defensive plays, just 0.6 per cent behind Beverette. This gives you a sense for his snap-to-snap impact.

Like most players on this list, it’s clear an extension is the most advantageous route for both team and player, but can you imagine the upgrade Dequoy would make if he went elsewhere!?

A.J. ALLEN | LINEBACKER

A.J. Allen climbs the ladder for an early interception! 🪜#CFLGameDay

📅: Stamps vs. Riders live now!

🇨🇦: TSN & RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/6sKPcmYZAu — CFL (@CFL) July 12, 2025

From fourth round draft pick to special teams ace, and now A.J. Allen is starter and Grey Cup champion.

Allen has risen through sheer hard work, making the most of his opportunities. He is a true shining example for young players across the country of what is possible when you put your head down, work, and find your fit in a roster and scheme.

On top of putting a ring on his finger this season, Allen ranked 13th in percentage of big defensive plays across the CFL, while also being fourth in percentage of team defensive tackles. Pretty special stuff from the Burlington, Ontario native who has a very bright future in front of him in Saskatchewan or elsewhere.

DARNELL SANKEY | LINEBACKER

I feel like I could put a dozen Alouettes defenders on here, but Darnell Sankey is a must. Second in the CFL (13.4 per cent) behind only Winnipeg’s Tony Jones (14.7 per cent) and BC’s Micah Awe (14.7 per cent) in team defensive tackles made.

There is no question Sankey changed the Alouettes when he joined the club and his ability to bring any defence to life is well known based on his storied CFL career.

JULIAN HOWSARE | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Julian Howsare comes up strong with his third sack of the day!#CFLGameday

📅: @Ticats vs. Argos LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/m7FWwZpBwZ — CFL (@CFL) October 4, 2025

Julian Howsare was absolutely everywhere in 2025, including a game at Toronto late in the season where it felt as though the Argonauts had absolutely no answer for his pass rush creativity.

Howsare ranked sixth in percentage of team big defensive plays made and really feels as though he’s just getting started as a marquee edge rusher, despite being in the CFL since 2018.

JACOB ROBERTS | LINEBACKER

While Derrick Moncrief and Clarence Hicks were making all the big plays, Jacob Roberts was the Stamps grinder in 2025 with 93 defensive tackles and nine special teams tackles.

In the top 20 in defensive tackles, only one player (Adarius Pickett – 14) had more special teams tackles than Roberts. He put his well-rounded skill set and work ethic on clear display for all to see this year.