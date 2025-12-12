Ticats sign defensive back Cameron Stone, receiver Blayne Taylor

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Cameron Stone and American wide receiver Blayne Taylor, the team announced on Friday.

Stone, 24, joins the Tiger-Cats after attending the Seattle Seahawks’ 2025 rookie minicamp and spending time on the BC Lions’ practice roster. The five-foot-10, 180-pound native of Angleton, Texas played three seasons at the University of Wyoming (2020-22), appearing in 28 games and registering 45 tackles (32 solo), one tackle for loss, two interceptions for 38 yards, one touchdown, 10 pass breakups, one forced fumble, 12 kick returns for 354 yards, one touchdown, and one punt return for one yard. He later transferred to the University of Hawai‘i (2023-24), playing 23 games for the Rainbow Warriors. During that span, he registered 62 tackles (44 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 17 pass breakups, a forced fumble, a blocked punt, and over 340 combined return yards.

Taylor, 23, arrives in Hamilton following a stint with the Indianapolis Colts that included participation in the team’s 2025 rookie minicamp. The six-foot-four, 212-pound native of Saginaw, Texas began his collegiate career at Cisco College, appearing in 15 games across the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He totalled 22 receptions for 271 yards with the Wranglers before moving on to Abilene Christian University. Over three seasons (2022-24) with the Wildcats, Taylor produced 133 catches for 2,026 yards, 17 touchdowns, and one tackle in 36 games. His final season at ACU was his most productive, posting 73 receptions for 1,117 yards and eight touchdowns to earn Second Team All-UAC honours. He capped his collegiate career with an appearance in the East-West Shrine Bowl, becoming just the second Wildcat to play in the event since 2006.