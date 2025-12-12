Top 10 pending free agent receivers with tough decisions ahead

With free agency in full swing, I wanted to take a crack at the top 10 pass-catchers available on the prospective market.

However, the more I went through the names listed for 2025’s end-of-season club shopping spree, the more I realized this is a list full of interesting decisions, more than one chock-full of superstar names in high demand.

RELATED

» Top 10 pending free agent defenders

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» More 2026 free agency news, insights and analysis

» 5 potential landings spots for Brady Oliveira

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

There are tiers to these kinds of things. From superstar, to emerging standout, potential-filled underutilized weapon and rarely targeted newcomer, however you define the varying levels of performance and where you slot individuals, the reality is everyone has decisions to make in the coming months.

Obviously, as other names sign extensions and 2026 rosters begin to take form, the gravitational pull of quarterbacks like Trevor Harris in Saskatchewan and Bo Levi Mitchell in Hamilton will affect the market. The names below are those I increasingly believe have more to consider, and more at stake, than just a quarterback connection.

SHAWN BANE JR.

A talented receiver who has shown major explosive playmaking abilities, Shawn Bane Jr. fell to an even more major injury in September of 2024. But he rallied back to play out the last four games of this season for the Grey Cup champion Roughriders.

You’d expect Saskatchewan to give him a cautiously optimistic deal after just four catches in four games, but the flip side is that Bane Jr. has clearly displayed, when in the rhythm of a campaign, that he can be a game-breaker after he caught 93 passes — the Roughriders’ eighth-best single-season total — for 1,104 yards in his first year with Saskatchewan.

Should he cash in now elsewhere, or trust the surroundings and attempt to grow back into the player he knows he can be?

BRALON ADDISON

I’ve long been a fan of Bralon Addison for his multiple skill set, calm demeanour, resilience through injury and huddle presence.

I know Ottawa fans and coaches feel the same, but the question here for ‘BA’ is whether he trusts the plan in Ottawa with Dru Brown and Ryan Dinwiddie, or if he could maximize his opportunities elsewhere and grow beyond being the change of pace or package player many people believe he’s been in Tommy Condell’s playacting the last couple years.

KURLEIGH GITTENS JR.

Certain times in Toronto were epic, and brief flashes of brilliance in Edmonton have flickered into existence through an inconsistent quarterback situation before Cody Fajardo signed an extension earlier this week.

The question here for one of the game’s best Canadian receivers is whether to stay and lean on the consistency of Fajardo, or dream big and wonder what else is out there to statistically run with the likes of the Philpots, Justin McInnis, Kiondré Smith, etc.

TOMMY NIELD

Young, up and coming, name notoriety after a massive playoff moment, and measurables that suggest there is plenty of unlocked potential available for Tommy Nield.

I’m not a betting man, but if I was I would say the best days of Nield are still ahead of him, and now he needs to find a team who values his contributions to their scheme and can give him the chance to flourish.

DOMINIQUE RHYMES

Dominique Rhymes knows he can be a top three CFL receiver. We’ve all seen it between Ottawa and BC. But at times, as I was calling a Stampeders game this season, I began to wonder where he had gone.

The catch streak has been special, but I’d rather see a player with his abilities have several big plays a game than limp to a consecutive game catch streak.

Is Calgary the best place for him to do that?

NIC DEMSKI

Hometown heartstrings will pull, but so will offers and the potential idea of creating a ‘next chapter’ in a special career.

Zach Collaros says he’s back again next season, so I could see Nic Demski running it back with the Bombers core on a one, or maybe two, year deal, but this might be the last one if Nic internally yearns for a new opportunity.

DALTON SCHOEN

Injuries, injuries and more injuries.

The game of professional football can be cruel, and it has been widely unfair to Dalton Schoen since his stellar rookie CFL season. Is it time to swap out the scenery for a mental refresh? That’s a tough ask for someone who has done so much rehabilitation work to get back on the field in Winnipeg.

STEVEN DUNBAR JR.

Hamilton to Edmonton, to Hamilton… to Edmonton.

In 2025 Steven Dunbar Jr. had CFL career lows in targets, yards and touchdowns. Is he a true number one receiver, a solid two, or an exceptional three? The answer to that will determine not only his paycheque in 2026, but his location of employment.

SHEMAR BRIDGES

Kenny Lawler is THE man, Kiondré Smith has an increased role, Tim White is the 1B to Lawler’s 1A IF he returns, which leaves Shemar Bridges as a savvy and seasoned CFLer who could likely have a better role and more targets elsewhere.

The question here is whether Bridges’ self-belief and urge to be more involved is stronger than his sense of Hamilton’s Grey Cup potential, all of which likely rests on how delicious the theoretical offers coming in will be.

JUSTIN HARDY

All Justin Hardy does is produce catch after catch after catch. Hardy is a remarkably humble and down-to-earth person, which allows his game to speak for itself and it has for years in Ottawa.

Every single roster in the CFL would be improved by his name gracing their huddle, so is it time to jump ship and add his production to the next team or lean into running it back with quarterback Dru Brown for another year of massive numbers?