Als sign offensive lineman Cyrille Hogan-Saindon to two-year extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have signed Quebec-born offensive lineman Cyrille Hogan-Saindon to a two-year contract. Hogan-Saindon was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Hogan-Saindon (six-foot-four, 310 pounds) arrived in the nest in February 2025 as a free agent after three seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. In his first season in Montreal, the Quebec City native suited up for nine regular season games, as well as two playoff games and the Grey Cup.

RELATED

» View the entire 2026 schedule

» The Weekly Say: Moments to look forward to on the 2026 CFL schedule

» 5 must-watch CFL games in 2026

» 5 juicy rematches from 2025 in 2026

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The 28-year-old was a second-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft.

In 2018, he won the Vanier Cup with the Université Laval Rouge et Or. Three years later, he was named to the RSEQ all-star team.

“Cyrille is a solid veteran who has adapted well to our team since his arrival,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “When we call on him, he gets the job done. His attitude is exemplary.”