Bombers sign Brady Oliveira to extension through 2028

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have secured their star running back for the next three seasons.

Brady Oliveira has signed an extension through 2028, the team announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old was scheduled to become a free agent in February and was ranked No. 1 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

Oliveira is already one of the most-decorated players in Blue Bombers history and will now continue his career with his hometown team.

The CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2024 and a two-time winner of the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2023 and 2024, Oliveira was named the Club’s Most Outstanding Player and top Canadian for a third consecutive season in 2025. He is also a two-time All-CFL running back (2023, 2024) and is coming off a 2025 season in which he rushed for 1,163 yards and three touchdowns, setting career highs in receiving with 61 receptions for 546 yards.

He has now rushed for over 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons and is already sixth in franchise history in career rushing yards at 5,480 yards.

Oliveira posted four 100-yard rushing games and one 100-yard effort in receiving in 2025, now giving him 22 career 100-yard contests in his career – a total that ranks seventh in franchise history.

Oliveira was selected by the Blue Bombers in the second round, 14th overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft after an outstanding career at North Dakota. He has since suited up for 83 games for the club, scoring 27 touchdowns.