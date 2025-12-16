5 standout Canadian rookies from 2025

TORONTO — Making the jump to professional football is never easy, but a few first-year Nationals proved in 2025 that they were ready for the challenge right away.

Thrust into meaningful roles across the country, these rookies did more than just hold their own, they became difference-makers for their teams.

From anchoring the middle of a defence to breaking into crowded receiving corps and stepping into key spots along the offensive line, this class showcased depth, versatility and poise well beyond their experience level. Their impact was felt on both sides of the ball and, in some cases, on the biggest stages of the season.

Here are five National rookies who stood out in 2025, leaving little doubt that they are poised to be important pieces of their respective clubs for years to come.

DEVIN VERESUK | LINEBACKER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

This one doesn’t require much explaining. A finalist for the Most Outstanding Rookie award, Devin Veresuk took over the starting spot in the middle of Hamilton’s defence and never looked back.

It is rare for a first-year player to start at linebacker, let alone earn enough praise to merit award consideration. That’s exactly what Veresuk did in 2025, tallying 66 defensive tackles, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and two defensive scores.

KEELAN WHITE | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Keelan White had a tough path towards playing time as a rookie due to the talent already present in the REDBLACKS’ receiving group. Justin Hardy and Bralon Addison are both accomplished pass-catchers who, justifiably so, draw a lot of targets in Ottawa’s passing game.

Despite those hurdles, White made his presence felt in his first year in the CFL, catching 46 passes for 482 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. The rookie caught at least one pass in every single game, showing the kind of reliability that is not often common for first-year players.

DAMIEN ALFORD | RECEIVER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Damien Alford was the first overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft and everyone understood why during the Stampeders’ Week 6 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Alford caught six passes for 156 yards and two majors, showcasing his explosiveness and ability to win both down the field and in contested situations.

Injuries kept Alford from fulfilling his full potential in 2025, but the Montreal native showed everyone that his ceiling is as high as any when it comes to National pass-catchers in the CFL.

CHRIS FORTIN | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Chris Fortin took over the centre spot in Calgary when starter Bryce Bell went down with an injury early in the season.

Taking over such a pivotal position on the offensive line can be a daunting task for anyone, let alone a player taking his first snaps as a professional. The young offensive lineman was essential in helping Vernon Adams Jr. and the Stamps finish fourth in scoring in the pivot’s first year with the Red and White.

JACKSON FINDLAY | DEFENSIVE BACK | BC LIONS

Jackson Findlay ended the regular season by making a name for himself, registering one interception in four straight games.

The Lions defensive back made the most of his opportunities late in the season, including leading the team in tackles (seven) in the Western Final against the Roughriders.

Findlay was a big reason for a defensive turnaround for the Leos late in the season that culminated in an undefeated run of six straight games to end the season.