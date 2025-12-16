Bombers sign Redha Kramdi to two-year extension

- News
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive back Redha Kramdi to a two-year extension, the team announced on Tuesday.
Kramdi was set to become a free agent in February and was ranked No. 28 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.
Kramdi returns in 2026 for his sixth year with the Blue Bombers and following a stellar 2025 campaign in which he finished with 47 defensive tackles, two more on special teams, a forced fumble and his first career interception against Saskatchewan in the Banjo Bowl.
He also tied a career high with eight tackles in a win over Hamilton in September, equalling a total he first set against Toronto in late July of 2024.
A versatile defender who started at both the dime spot and at safety, Kramdi started 16 games in 2025 and the Eastern Semi-Final and has now played in 72 games as a Blue Bomber while emerging as a defensive and team leader.
He was selected in the second round, 16th overall, in the 2021 CFL Draft after a solid college career with the Carabins, including his selected to the RSEQ All-Star Team in 2018 for his work on special teams.