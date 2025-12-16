Bombers sign Redha Kramdi to two-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive back Redha Kramdi to a two-year extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

Kramdi was set to become a free agent in February and was ranked No. 28 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Bombers sign Brady Oliveira to extension through 2028

» 10 players missing from CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» More 2026 free agency news, insights and analysis

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Kramdi returns in 2026 for his sixth year with the Blue Bombers and following a stellar 2025 campaign in which he finished with 47 defensive tackles, two more on special teams, a forced fumble and his first career interception against Saskatchewan in the Banjo Bowl.

He also tied a career high with eight tackles in a win over Hamilton in September, equalling a total he first set against Toronto in late July of 2024.

A versatile defender who started at both the dime spot and at safety, Kramdi started 16 games in 2025 and the Eastern Semi-Final and has now played in 72 games as a Blue Bomber while emerging as a defensive and team leader.

He was selected in the second round, 16th overall, in the 2021 CFL Draft after a solid college career with the Carabins, including his selected to the RSEQ All-Star Team in 2018 for his work on special teams.