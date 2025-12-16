Lions sign National defensive back Josh Hagerty to two-year extension

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that National defensive back Josh Hagerty has signed a two-year extension. He was eligible to become a free agent on February 10.

Following his release from Winnipeg in July, the Regina native signed with the Lions for the remainder of 2025 and registered five special teams tackles in ten regular season contests. He went on to appear in both Grey Cup Playoff games and helped force a big special teams fumble that went a long way in securing the Western Semi-Final win over Calgary.

“Josh came to us around mid-season last year and immediately displayed the intelligence and grit we’re looking for on special teams,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“He’s got a bright future ahead of himself, and we’re happy to have him with us.”

Hagerty was selected in round six (47th overall) by the Toronto Argonauts in the 2021 CFL Draft. A Grey Cup champion in 2022, he recorded 22 defensive tackles, 16 special team tackles and a forced fumble in 31 games with the Boatmen until 2023.

Hagerty spent 2024 with the Edmonton Elks and recorded a career-high 10 special team tackles in 15 regular season games.

Before turning pro, Hagerty suited up with the Saskatchewan Huskies from 2016-20, winning a Hardy Cup in his third season. He was teammates with current Lions Riley Pickett and Nathan Cherry.