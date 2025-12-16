Riders sign receiver Malik Knowles

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Malik Knowles, the team announced on Tuesday.

Knowles (six-foot-two, 196 pounds) signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He spent time in the NFL with the Vikings (2023-24), Green Bay Packers (2024), and San Francisco 49ers (2025).

RELATED

» View the entire 2026 schedule

» The Weekly Say: Moments to look forward to on the 2026 CFL schedule

» 5 must-watch CFL games in 2026

» 5 juicy rematches from 2025 in 2026

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The Mansfield, Texas native had an impressive career at Kansas State, appearing in 51 games (including 39 starts) over five seasons (2018-22). Over that span, he caught 127 passes for 1,867 yards and 14 touchdowns, rushed 36 times for 440 yards (an average of 12.2 yards per carry) and four TDs, and returned 61 kickoffs for 1,691 yards (27.7 yards per return) and three scores. He scored on two 75-yard runs during his time at Kansas State.

Knowles had a standout senior season in 2022, playing in all 14 games and recording 48 receptions for 725 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball eight times for 164 yards (20.5 yards per carry) and returned 23 kickoffs for 592 yards (25.7 yards per return).

His 2021 season was highlighted by two kickoff-return touchdowns. On the year, he returned 20 kickoffs for 662 yards, an average of 33.1 yards. His excellence as a returner was also accentuated in 2019, when he scored on a 100-yard return as a redshirt freshman.

His impressive college career earned him two-time Second Team All-American and two-time All-Big 12 selection honours.