Lions extend National linebacker Adam Konar

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Wednesday that National linebacker Adam Konar has signed a two-year extension. Konar was eligible to become a free agent on February 10.

Konar (six-foot-two, 225 pounds) returned for a second stint with the Lions during 2025 free agency and was once again a solid leader on special teams, recording nine tackles. Konar added two defensive stops across 14 regular season games before an arm injury ended his season prematurely.

“Adam has proven his worth, on and off the field, for ten years,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“He’s an ultimate ‘glue guy,” whose leadership and toughness are on display every week.”

RELATED

» View the entire 2026 schedule

» The Weekly Say: Moments to look forward to on the 2026 CFL schedule

» 5 must-watch CFL games in 2026

» 5 juicy rematches from 2025 in 2026

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

A veteran of 146 CFL games (142 regular season, four Grey Cup Playoffs), the Vancouver native was selected by Edmonton in round three (25th overall) of the 2015 CFL Draft following an All-Canadian senior year with the Calgary Dinos. In 46 games over four seasons in his first stint with the green and gold, Konar had 83 defensive tackles, ten special teams tackles, three interceptions, a pair of sacks and one forced fumble.

The veteran linebacker joined the Lions as a free agent during 2019 training camp in Kamloops and registered 21 special teams tackles, 12 defensive tackles and a sack in 31 games over two seasons.

He returned to Edmonton from 2022-23, the second season being a career year with 73 defensive tackles. Konar then joined the Calgary Stampeders for the 2024 campaign.

Konar wrapped up his high school career with MVP honours in the BC Provincial championship game that saw Vancouver College take down Terry Fox.

The Lions also announced that the team has signed American defensive back Tyson Russell.

Russell (five-foot-11, 185 pounds) signed with the Detroit Lions as a non-drafted free agent and saw pre-season action with the squad before being waived at the end of training camp.

In 44 games over four seasons at Vanderbilt (2021-24), the native of Plantation, Florida recorded 92 total tackles (63 solo, 29 assisted), one interception and five pass knockdowns.

Russell earned SEC Academic honours in each of his final three seasons with the Commodores.

His father Twan played defensive back with the Miami Hurricanes before a seven-year NFL career (1997-03) split between Washington, Miami and Atlanta.