Thomas Bertrand-Hudon, Riders agree to one-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Wednesday they have signed national running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon to a one-year contract extension. Bertrand-Hudon was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Bertrand-Hudon (six-foot, 220 pounds) has appeared in 42 career games with the Roughriders, rushing 64 times for 365 yards (5.7-yard average) and four touchdowns. He has also registered eight receptions for 50 yards, 17 kickoff returns for 413 yards, and 23 special teams tackles.

In 2025, Bertrand-Hudon rushed 14 times for a game-high 57 yards, including a six-yard touchdown, against Ottawa in the opener of what would be a championship season for the Roughriders. He also caught his first CFL touchdown pass during that game. In seven regular season games in 2025, he carried the ball 34 times for 166 yards, caught six passes for 34 yards, and contributed on special teams — with six tackles and a 17-yard kickoff return. Subsequently, he helped the Roughriders win the Western Final and the 112th Grey Cup.

In 2024, had 17 carries for 103 yards (6.1-yard average) and one touchdown in 17 games. As well, he returned five kickoffs for 128 yards (25.6-yard average) and made seven special teams tackles.

As a rookie in 2023, Bertrand-Hudon dressed for all 18 games, carrying the ball 13 times for 96 yards (7.0-yard average) and scoring his first two professional touchdowns just 67 seconds apart against the host BC Lions on Sept. 29. He added 11 kickoff returns for 268 yards (24.4-yard average) and 10 special teams tackles.

Bertrand-Hudon was selected by the Roughriders in the fourth round (30th overall) of the 2023 CFL Draft. Collegiately, the Quebec native spent four seasons (2019-22) at Delaware State, where he totalled 239 carries for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 11 receptions for 51 yards over 27 games.

He was selected by Saskatchewan after a strong showing at the 2023 CFL Combine. He had the fastest 40-yard dash time by a running back (4.71) and the best shuttle time among all participants (4.16 seconds).

The Roughriders also announced they have signed American defensive lineman Devin Adams and National offensive lineman Dayton Black.

Adams (six-foot-two, 285 pounds) has appeared in 24 career games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, recording 25 defensive tackles and six sacks.

During the 2025 season, Adams registered two sacks and nine defensive tackles in 10 games with the Blue Bombers. He had four sacks and 16 tackles in 14 games the previous year, after attending the New England Patriots’ rookie mini-camp in 2024.

Previously, Adams (from Pembroke Pines, Fla.) spent three seasons (2021-23) at Peru State College, appearing in 31 games for the Bobcats.

He had 156 tackles (94 solo), 59 tackles for a loss, 21 sacks, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles at Nebraska-based Peru State. In addition to his defensive contributions, Adams was a versatile special teams performer, totaling 131 punts for 5,225 yards (39.9 yards per punt). He also returned three kickoffs for 117 yards, completed six of seven passes for 161 yards, and rushed 11 times for 97 yards.

Adams earned numerous accolades at Peru State, including being named a two-time First Team All-Conference selection as both a punter and defensive lineman, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time First Team All-American, and a Third Team All-American honouree. Before joining the Bobcats, Adams played football and baseball at Delaware State.