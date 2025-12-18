3 takeaways from Brady Oliveira’s press conference

WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira did not need many words to make his message clear.

Fresh off signing a contract extension that keeps him with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the hometown star running back met with the media and spoke candidly about why staying in Blue and Gold mattered, how quickly the deal came together and how much he has left in the tank.

Here are three takeaways from Oliveira’s press conference.

STAYING IN WINNIPEG WAS ALWAYS THE PRIORITY

For Oliveira, this was about more than football.

The Winnipeg native spoke emotionally about what it means to continue playing for his hometown team and representing the city where his football journey began. While free agency loomed, his connection to Winnipeg never wavered.

“It was important to me to stay put here. Not just to me, but to my family, to my friends,” said Oliveira. “I really wanted to stay put here. My heart will always be in Winnipeg. Really happy to get this deal done, especially this early.”

That sense of belonging helped guide the process, even as negotiations moved quickly. The Bombers’ early commitment made it clear the feeling was mutual, reinforcing that Winnipeg was where he wanted to build the next chapter of his career.

THE DEAL CAME TOGETHER FASTER THAN EXPECTED

Despite his importance to the offence, Oliveira admitted he was surprised by how seamless the negotiations were.

He had prepared himself for a longer wait, potentially stretching into the new year, but the situation resolved itself well ahead of schedule.

“Winnipeg showed a lot of respect right out of the jump with this,” said the running back. “It made it very easy to make this thing work.”

“I love this city, I love Winnipeg, I love this organization, and for me to be here for another three years playing for my hometown team. I’ve said it before, it’s like a dream come true.”

For the Bombers, locking up a key piece of their offence early in the off-season brings clarity at one of the league’s most important positions.

A LOT LEFT IN THE TANK

The 28-year-old tailback is coming off four straight 1,000-yard seasons as the engine behind Winnipeg’s offence.

For some, all that mileage could impact production at this stage in their career, but the 2024 Most Outstanding Player goes above and beyond to make sure his productive run is nowhere near its end.

“I take care of my body probably better than anyone else, I really focus on that,” said Oliveira. “Throughout the season, in the off-season, I really focus on how I’m taking care of my body and that allows me to be productive throughout the season. I think that’s what’s going to allow me to be dominant in the years to come and as I get into my 30s.”

“I do think I have a lot of tread on the tires still,” added Oliveira. “Hopefully that wears out here in Winnipeg. I would love to finish my career off here.”