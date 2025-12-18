Alouettes extend offensive lineman Justin Lawrence through 2028

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday that the team has signed starting centre Justin Lawrence to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Als through the 2028 season. Lawrence was already under contract for the 2026 season.

Lawrence (six-foot-two, 310 pounds) started 14 games with the team in 2025. The 31-year-old from Edmonton, Alberta, was named an All-CFL East Division offensive lineman for the second time in his career.

The former University of Alberta Golden Bears standout helped the Alouettes lift the Grey Cup in 2023.

He signed with the Alouettes in February of 2023 after spending time with the Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts. He’s won a Grey Cup with each of the three teams he’s played for.

“Justin has played a vital role on our offensive line since joining us three years ago,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “He does an outstanding job and leads by example for his teammates. We are happy to continue our partnership.”

The Alouettes also annonced the signing of defensive lineman Gabriel Maisonneuve for three years. The 25-year-old, native of Gatineau, was a fifth round pick (44th overall) in the 2025 CFL Draft.

Maisonneuve (six-foot-three, 236 pounds) played for the Université de Montréal Carabins from 2021 to 2025. He was named to the first U SPORTS all-star Team and on the first RSEQ all-star in defense in 2025. He led the league with 4,5 sacks. He also added 10 defensive tackles and six assisted.

Finally, the team also added running back Aaron Shampklin from Harvard University, for two seasons. The 26-year-old has made several stops across the NFL since 2022 (Dallas, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Miami).

Shampklin (five-foot-10, 195 pounds) spent five seasons at Harvard University (2017-2021) and registered 402 carries for 2,251 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. He also added 29 catches for 296 yards and three touchdowns in 29 games for the Crimson. He was named a two-time First Team All-Ivy League, HERO FCS Sophomore All-American, and First Team All-Ivy League by Phil Steele.