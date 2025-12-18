Bombers extend defensive back Deatrick Nichols

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with veteran defensive back Deatrick Nichols.

He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Nichols (five-foot-nine, 178 pounds) returns in 2026 for his sixth year with the Blue Bombers and following another solid season in 2025.

An important leader and steady presence in a defence that surrendered the fewest points in 2025, Nichols finished the year with 37 defensive tackles and 13 pass knockdowns – second in the Canadian Football League to Willie Jefferson’s league-leading 16.

A two-time CFL All-Star (2021, 2022), Nichols started all 18 regular-season games and the Eastern Semi-Final and has only missed two contests in the last five years. He was also a member of the 2021 Grey Cup championship side. He has now suited up for 82 regular season games, every one of them as a Blue Bomber.

Nichols played his college ball at South Florida and was a starter in his final three seasons. He first turned pro with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and had looks from the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins and, in 2020, was also leading the XFL in interceptions in 2020 as a member of the Houston Roughnecks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the league down.

He first signed with the Blue Bombers in February of 2021.