Lions sign American running back Peyton Barber

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Thursday that the team has signed American running back Peyton Barber.

Barber (five-foot-11, 225 pounds) moves north after a productive NFL career, starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-19. In 63 games with the team, Barber rushed for 1,987 yards and 15 touchdowns on 551 carries and added 57 receptions for 349 yards and a pair of majors. His most productive season came in 2018 with 234 carries for 871 yards and five touchdowns.

Said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden: “Peyton is a big, physical runner who is built for Buck Pierce’s offence. We’re all looking forward to seeing what he can do when we get to Kamloops in May.”

Peyton signed with Washington in 2020, appearing in 16 regular season games and racking up 258 yards and four touchdowns on 94 carries. His final NFL season came in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he suited up in ten contests with 55 carries for 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

After sitting out his first season as a redshirt, Peyton dressed in 19 games at Auburn from 2014-15. His senior season saw an increased role in production with 1,017 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 238 carries and 11 receptions for 112 yards.