Ticats sign National receiver Shedler Fervius

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday the signing of National wide receiver Shedler Fervius.

Fervius, 26, appeared in 19 games with the Montreal Alouettes from 2023 to 2025, recording seven receptions for 87 yards.

The five-foot-11, 200-pound native of Scarborough, Ontario also spent time on the Tiger-Cats’ practice roster during the 2025 season.

Prior to his professional career, Fervius suited up in 18 games at Saint Mary’s University, where he registered 59 receptions for 702 yards and one touchdown.