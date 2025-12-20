The Weekly Say: What’s the play of the 2025 CFL season?

TORONTO — This past season offered everything. From close finishes to extraordinary football, there was no shortage of excitement around Canada.

Among the thousands of plays that highlight every day just how talented CFL players can be, two stand out for their almost-impossible-to-replicate quality.

BC Lions’ defensive back Robert Carter Jr. and Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ receiver Ontaria Wilson made the impossible seem, well, possible.

But which one was even more impressive than the other? To sort that out, CFL.ca asked its writers, what’s THE top play of 2025?

WHAT’S THE PLAY OF THE 2025 CFL SEASON?

Kristina Costabile: Robert Carter Jr.’s pick is easily the best catch/interception I’ve ever seen. Ontaria’s grab was great, but what Carter Jr. did was outstanding.

Matthew Cauz: I feel bad having to choose just one, but I’ll take the Carter Jr. interception by the smallest of margins over that ridiculous touchdown catch by Wilson. You can argue that interception was the best display of pure athleticism in 2025 and who doesn’t love hearing that much joy coming from Rod Smith?

Don Landry: Robert Carter Jr.’s interception is the best of the two to me. Simply put, it’s the most incredible interception I’ve ever seen. Hey, it even inspired me to write a 1,400 word story about it. The Wilson catch is a mind-bender, for sure. But it wasn’t really apparent right away. I first thought: “Huh. He caught that? We’ll see.” Then we saw. Sensational. Carter’s interception actually pulled me out of my chair the moment it happened. Had me standing up and taking a step or two toward the TV. “What? How?” Robert Carter Jr.’s interception defied logic and likely had the big brains in lab coats scrambling to figure out how it could’ve physically been done. More than that, though, it’s a stunning piece of art that had poets everywhere putting down their pens and muttering “why bother anymore?”

Jamie Nye: It’s Robert Carter’s interception. Zero debate. It’s the play of the century in the CFL.

Vicki Hall: I vote the Robert Carter Jr. interception. I’ve covered the CFL for 25 years, and I’ve never seen anything quite like that. Mind-blowing athleticism.

Patrick Steinberg: I have to go with Robert Carter Jr. The mix of raw athletic ability and anticipation to make a one-handed interception like that is hard to wrap your head around. It resulted in one of the single best defensive plays I’ve ever seen.

Marshall Ferguson: Ahh the age old question, what do you value between athleticism and perseverance. Neither of these plays should have happened which is what makes them so wonderful. While Robert Carter Jr. made most of the cells in my body explode when he made the one handed interception, I can’t get over the number of times Wilson should NOT have caught his touchdown against the Elks so it wins the day for me.