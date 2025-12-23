One item on every team’s to-do list for 2026

Anyone who celebrates Christmas knows this is the busiest time of the year.

Between parties, work events and trying to come up with thoughtful gifts for those you love, all while avoiding the temptation of indifferently handing out random gift cards, it can be difficult to keep your head above water. The key to surviving it all is a clear schedule with everything written down, allowing you to knock items off your to-do list one by one.

Sound familiar?

Now imagine you are the general manager of a CFL team.

RELATED

» View the entire 2026 schedule

» MMQB: 4 players who keep finding new heights

» 5 faces in new places that impacted 2025

» 3 records that were broken in 2025

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

You have key players you want to extend, free agency approaching, executive-level vacancies to consider and looming coaching decisions to make. I do not have all the answers for every club, but I would like to humbly put forward one item each team should check off its to-do list sooner rather than later.

BC LIONS: SIGN AJ OUELLETTE

AJ Ouellette was a force this season against the Lions.

This is no slight toward James Butler. The soon-to-be free agent running back is coming off his best CFL season, finishing third in rushing while setting career highs in both rushing yards and touchdowns.

This is more about the old saying: if you cannot beat them, take away the player who keeps beating you.

In 2025, the Lions went 1-3 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Their lone victory came in Week 21, when the Riders had nothing to play for. Trevor Harris threw his final pass and Ouellette had his last rush with plenty of time left in the second quarter.

In Saskatchewan’s three victories, including a 24-21 win in the Western Final, Ouellette battered the Lions for a combined 324 rushing yards. If general manager Ryan Rigmaiden can reunite Nathan Rourke with his old college teammate, he immediately weakens the Lions’ biggest threat in the West and makes life easier for his own defence.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS: HONOUR JOHN HUFNAGEL PROPERLY

Admittedly, this one does not increase Calgary’s chances of winning the Grey Cup.

Still, if anyone deserves a proper celebration for past accomplishments, it is John Hufnagel.

Now a senior advisor with the Toronto Argonauts, Hufnagel won the 96th Grey Cup in his first year (2008) as Calgary’s head coach. In April 2012, the general manager signed Bo Levi Mitchell to his first CFL contract, and the two went on to win another championship together in 2014.

No team won more consistently than Hufnagel’s Stampeders. Calgary posted double-digit wins every season from 2008 to 2018.

This tribute video needs to be big for a three-time Grey Cup winner and two-time Coach of the Year. Think Christopher Nolan directing a Greta Gerwig-written spectacle, with Liam Neeson playing Hufnagel.

EDMONTON ELKS: FIX THE SECONDARY

Much of the focus in Edmonton centred on Tre Ford not being able to take control of the starting quarterback role.

However, the biggest reason the Elks missed the playoffs was a secondary that proved far too welcoming to opposing QBs.

J.C. Sherritt’s group finished last in passing yards allowed and third in touchdown passes conceded, while allowing quarterbacks to complete 71.5 percent of their attempts. All of it contributed to opponents converting on more than 51 percent of their second-down opportunities.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS: ACKNOWLEDGE THERE IS MORE WORK TO DO

This is my non-Bo Levi Mitchell take.

It is imperative for everyone, from Orlondo Steinauer down, to recognize there is still a lot of work ahead. The Tiger-Cats deserve credit for posting their first winning season since 2019 and bouncing back from missing the playoffs in 2024.

That said, digging deeper into their 11-7 campaign reveals a noticeable gap between Hamilton and the league’s elite.

The Tabbies struggled against West Division teams, going 0-4 versus Saskatchewan and Calgary. Their lone win against Winnipeg came with Chris Streveler starting instead of Zach Collaros.

Hamilton did beat Montreal twice in the regular season, but Davis Alexander did not play in either game. When they faced him in the Eastern Final, the result was a 19-16 loss.

Hamilton may have won the division, but a healthy Alouettes team remains the more dangerous threat in the East. As a side note, the two games against the BC Lions were pure cinema, with each team earning a win and combining for 149 points.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES: PREPARE FOR TOUGH GOODBYES

Danny Maciocia has already had a busy off-season, rewarding his top Canadian talent.

The Alouettes general manager ensured offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage and receiver Tyson Philpot are staying put, with both signing contract extensions. However, the realities of a salary cap mean difficult decisions are likely coming.

Could local heroes like Sean Thomas-Erlington or Marc-Antoine Dequoy be on the move? While Tyrice Beverette is already under contract, mainstay Darnell Sankey was released earlier this month and has since joined the BC Lions.

And with Philpot signed through 2027, what does that mean for Charleston Rambo?

These are the realities for successful teams with this much talent. Tough choices are coming.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS: REVERSE THE TURNOVER MARGIN

The biggest cliché in football centres on turnovers, and clichés exist for a reason.

The REDBLACKS are living proof. The team with the worst record in the CFL also finished last in turnover margin. That is no coincidence.

Ottawa suffered a brutal double whammy, forcing the fewest turnovers while giving the ball away the most. A healthy Dru Brown should help, as Ottawa threw 24 interceptions in a season that featured four different starting quarterbacks.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS: BRING BACK THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE OFFENSIVE LINE

I will not engage in any Trevor Harris slander.

The reigning Grey Cup MVP understands how to work a pocket. His instincts and experience consistently help him avoid pressure and big hits. That said, Harris will turn 40 this coming preseason, and history is not kind to quarterbacks at that age.

This is not about expecting a drop-off. Bringing back right guard Jacob Brammer, a first-time All-CFL guard, and reigning Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award winner Jermarcus Hardrick at right tackle would go a long way toward ensuring Harris continues to thrive.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS: FIND OFFENSIVE LINE STABILITY

This one may be as “simple” as better health.

Ryan Hunter, Darius Ciraco and Shane Richards all missed roughly half a dozen games. As Mike Hogan noted on the team’s website, the Argonauts started nine different offensive line combinations.

You do not need advanced metrics to identify the issue. Toronto finished last in rushing yards per game by a wide margin, last in yards per carry and saw its quarterbacks sacked more than any other team.

A great deal of work remains.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS: MAKE PEACE WITH BEING OLDER

Yes, football is a young man’s game, but there are always exceptions.

Willie Jefferson is still batting down passes like an Olympic volleyball player. Stanley Bryant and Patrick Neufeld remain more than capable of protecting the quarterback. Sergio Castillo converted more than 85 percent of his field goals, and Nic Demski led the team in receiving.

All of those players are well over 30. They can still help Winnipeg win, and as an added bonus, they will understand Zach Collaros’ pop culture references, unlike some 24-year-old rookie.