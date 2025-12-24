Roughriders extend receiver Samuel Emilus

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Wednesday that they have signed receiver Samuel Emilus to a two-year contract extension. Emilus was scheduled to become a free agent in February and was ranked third on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

Emilus (six-foot, 200 pounds) signs his extension with the Roughriders after a commanding performance in the 112th Grey Cup that helped his team seal the fifth championship in Club history.

The Montreal native went 10-for-10 for 108 yards, the highest totals for a Roughrider in a Grey Cup game in Club history. Tenacious with the ball in his hands, Emilus earned 58 yards after the catch, and a 10.8 yards per-catch average en route to being named the game’s top Canadian.

The 28-year-old played seven games in 2025, registering 588 yards on 37 receptions and earning a 15.9 yards per catch average. Emilus scored two touchdowns and earned 100-plus yards in three games. He was also the team’s top receiver in the Western Final, where he had nine receptions for 100 yards.

A career Roughrider, Emilus was selected in the first round, seventh overall, of the 2022 CFL Draft. He’s suited up for 57 career games in Green and White, recording 204 receptions for 2,914 yards, including 999 after the catch, 13 touchdowns and a 14.3 yards per catch average. He had back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons (2023 and 2024) and had he played all 18 games in 2025, he was on track for more than 1,500 yards.

In his second season in Green and White, Emilus became the fastest Canadian receiver in Rider history to record a 1,000-yard season, besting the record set by Ray Elgaard, who did it in his third season. He is also just the fifth Canadian receiver in Riders’ history to earn a 1,000-yard season, following in the footsteps of SaskTel Plaza of Honour inductees Ray Elgaard, Jeff Fairholm, Chris Getzlaf and Andy Fantuz. Emilus’s three touchdown catches vs. Winnipeg on June 16, 2023 tied a Riders single-game record.

A sure target on offence, Emilus has a tendency to shine brightest when the stage is biggest. His three highest single-game reception totals have all been in the post-season: 10 (2025 Grey Cup), nine (2024 Western Semi-Final) and nine (2025 Western final), and two of his 10 100-plus-yard games have come in the post-season.

Collegiately, he spent his senior season at Louisiana Tech University, playing eight games for the Bulldogs. He recorded 17 receptions for 257 yards and three touchdowns and also contributed on special teams, returning three kickoffs for 66 yards. Prior to attending Louisiana Tech, Emilus spent three collegiate seasons (2018–20) at the University of Massachusetts, playing in 22 games. He made 59 receptions for 653 yards and seven touchdowns, returned six kickoffs for 114 yards and added four punt returns for 57 yards.