In case you missed it: Big Names at the 112th Grey Cup

TORONTO — The Grey Cup is always about more than football, and this year’s championship stage delivered a reminder of just how far the event’s reach extends beyond the field.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was in attendance for the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes, underscoring the national significance of the game and its place on the Canadian sporting calendar. His presence highlighted what the Grey Cup has long represented, a unifying event that cuts across regions, politics and backgrounds for one night each November.

On the entertainment side, the league leaned into star power. Singer and songwriter mgk took centre stage for the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, bringing a modern edge and global recognition to one of the Grey Cup’s most-watched moments. Earlier in the day, Canadian alt-rock staples Our Lady Peace handled the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show, delivering a homegrown soundtrack that resonated with fans inside the stadium and across the country.

Hollywood also had a seat at the table, with actor Jon Hamm spotted taking in the action. His appearance added another layer to the event’s crossover appeal, reinforcing the Grey Cup’s status as a must-attend spectacle well beyond traditional football circles.

Rounding out the list was NHL Hart Memorial Trophy winner and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, whose presence served as a reminder of the respect the Grey Cup commands across the Canadian sports landscape. From politics to music to hockey, this year’s championship once again proved the Grey Cup remains one of the country’s most powerful cultural gatherings.