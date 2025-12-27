REDBLACKS acquire Nyles Morgan in trade with Elks

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Edmonton Elks announced on Saturday that they have completed a trade that sends American linebacker Nyles Morgan and two draft picks to Ottawa in exchange for a pair of draft picks in the 2026 CFL Draft.

Alongside Morgan, the REDBLACKS receiver a 2026 third round pick (23rd overall) and a 2026 fifth round pick (41st overall), while the Elks get in return a 2026 third round pick (21st overall) and a 2026 fourth round pick (35th overall).

“Nyles is a player who I’ve enjoyed watching from a far over the past several seasons and I’m excited to have him as a key piece of our defence moving forward into next season,” said Ryan Dinwiddie, head coach and general manager of the Ottawa REDBLACKS.” He has been a premier linebacker in this league for a number of years, combining elite athleticism, football IQ and natural leadership. We’re looking forward to what he will bring to our football club both on and off the field.”

RELATED

» View the entire 2026 schedule

» A holiday gift for every CFL team

» 5 must-watch CFL games in 2026

» 5 juicy rematches from 2025 in 2026

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Morgan, 29, has suited up in 62 games over his five seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Elks (2021-25), registering 386 total tackles, including 377 defensive tackles, seven quarterback sacks, one interception and four forced fumbles. The Chicago, Illinois native played 11 games last season, registering 52 defensive tackles and one forced fumble before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

The Notre Dame product eclipsed the 100 tackle mark in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, including posting a league-best 111 defensive tackles in 2024. Over his time with the Elks, he earned a pair of team awards, including being named the club’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie (2021) and Defensive Player (2024). Prior to heading north of the boarder, Morgan spent time in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears (2018) and Tennessee Titans (2018).