MMQB: 5 Canadians who could win their first MOP in 2026

And here we are. It’s the final Monday Morning Quarterback of 2025 with a brand-new year around the corner.

Right around this time is when many of us start planning our New Year’s resolutions, and we always like to get into that spirit on the MMQB. And this year we’ve got a fun little twist to it.

BC’s Nathan Rourke and Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira have made history the last two years. For the first time ever, Canadians have been named Most Outstanding Player in consecutive years. So outside of those two, who are some candidates to make that happen for a third straight season in 2026?

Here are five players whose New Year’s resolutions could very well be to do just that.

MATHIEU BETTS | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | BC LIONS

Named Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2023 and 2025, it feels like Mathieu Betts would be the most likely choice here. And while a pure defensive player has only won MOP once in league history, it was a member of the Lions who did it thanks to Solomon Elimimian in 2014. Betts has the chops to put himself in the mix.

Recently it feels like if Betts plays a full campaign, he leads the league in sacks. That’s what happened in 2023 when he set a new Canadian record with 18. It happened again this past season, too, as Betts paced the CFL with 15 sacks to go along with 42 defensive tackles and a career high four forced fumbles.

TYRELL FORD | DEFENSIVE BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Since returning to the CFL after a short stretch south of the border, Tyrell Ford has solidified himself as one of the league’s elite lockdown cornerbacks. It started in his first year back, as Ford recorded seven interceptions and 51 defensive tackles as a member of the Blue Bombers. It was the type of year that saw Ford given All-CFL honours and finish as the league’s top ranked corner by Pro Football Focus.

And even though the numbers didn’t pop the same way last year, Ford remained a top tier defensive back. Joining Edmonton in free agency, Ford recorded two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and a career high 56 tackles as one of the team’s defensive anchors. And despite a more difficult defensive environment, Ford still ranked sixth among corners by PFF.

JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

Justin McInnis isn’t just one of the CFL’s most explosive Canadian receivers. The last two years have proven he’s one of the league’s very best at the position, period. And with reigning MOP Rourke throwing him the ball, you don’t really have to squint to see a world where McInnis enters the same conversation in 2026.

After leading the CFL with 1,469 receiving yards in a breakout 2024, McInnis followed up with 1,256 last year, which was good for third overall. McInnis blends speed, burst, and size to create one of the league’s hardest receivers to cover. And his 14 touchdown catches over the last two seasons underline how much of a scoring threat we’re talking about, too.

TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL | DEFENSIVE BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Tevaughn Campbell left the CFL in 2018 after three solid seasons with Saskatchewan and Montreal. And after stints south of the border, including 35 appearances with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers, Campbell returned to the league with high expectations. And it’s safe to say he shattered them as the Riders rolled to a 112th Grey Cup championship.

In just 13 appearances, Campbell finished tied for the league lead with six interceptions while also recording 18 tackles and one defensive touchdown. Campbell added to his resume with two more stellar playoff performances, including an interception in Saskatchewan’s Grey Cup win over Montreal. Ranked as the league’s third best corner by PFF, it feels like Campbell is just getting started in his return to the CFL.

TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

You just wonder what type of numbers Tyson Philpot could put up over the course of a full season. Over the last two campaigns, Philpot has been knocking on the door to join the league’s highest tier of receivers. An injury-free 2026 almost certainly takes care of that and could put him in MOP conversation, too.

Prior to his 2024 season being cut short in August, Philpot was one of the CFL’s most dynamic receivers having racked up 779 yards and five touchdowns in just nine games. Then last year, despite an injury knocking out a large portion of the middle of his season, Philpot set a new career high with 804 receiving yards and five more touchdowns in 12 appearances. Still just 25 years old, a healthy Philpot could take the league by storm in 2026.