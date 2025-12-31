A New Year’s resolution for every CFL team

A new year is upon us, and as we look ahead, it’s that familiar time when we promise ourselves to eat better, work out more and stick to resolutions that, more often than not, don’t survive past January.

Or maybe that’s just me.

With that in mind, here’s a look at one New Year’s resolution each of the nine CFL franchises can’t afford to let slip as they head into 2026, all with visions of hoisting the Grey Cup in Calgary in November.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Avoid complacency

The Roughriders were built on a foundation of work hard, then do more. Players bought in across the board, committing extra time to position meetings, workouts, individual film study and just about anything else you could imagine, and probably a few things you wouldn’t.

That approach paid off. Saskatchewan was all in on winning a Grey Cup and accomplished exactly that.

The challenge in 2026 is resisting the natural pull of complacency that can follow a championship. Knowing what it takes doesn’t always mean you can automatically repeat it. Still, with leaders like Trevor Harris and Jermarcus Hardrick already signed to return, it’s hard to imagine the Riders letting standards slip.

EDMONTON ELKS

Strong start

Slow starts have plagued the Edmonton Elks in recent seasons, and the numbers are impossible to ignore. Over the last three years, the week in which they earned their second win came in Week 10, Week 10 and Week 12.

That kind of early-season hole creates problems that are nearly impossible to climb out of.

There’s no mystery here. Edmonton’s resolution has to be getting out of the gate fast. Another sluggish start would immediately put pressure on a new regime, and that’s something the Elks simply can’t afford in 2026.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Run the ball

The Argonauts’ rushing numbers from last season are staggering. Toronto finished the year with just 929 rushing yards as a team, a figure so low it bears repeating.

Six individual players across the league rushed for more yards than the Argos did collectively.

A team can’t consistently win without balance. Toronto averaged only 51 rushing yards per game and 3.9 yards per carry. This isn’t about one running back, it’s a scheme and offensive line issue. With Mike Miller stepping in as head coach and offensive coordinator, it will be fascinating to see if there’s a true commitment to the run game. It’s hard to imagine it being emphasized any less.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Avoid the home Grey Cup curse

It has been a long time since a Grey Cup host managed to win it all. The league saw a rare stretch from 2011 to 2013 when host teams lifted the trophy, but outside of that, history has not been kind.

In recent seasons, host teams have often stumbled under the weight of expectation. Hamilton is the only host team since 2013 to even reach the big game.

Maybe the best approach is not to address it at all. Keep the noise outside the room and focus on the process. With Vernon Adams Jr. under centre, the Stampeders looked far more dangerous last season and could be primed for another step forward in 2026. Just don’t think too much about where the final game is being played.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Stop the run

This is the flip side of Toronto’s problem. The Argonauts need to run the ball. The Tiger-Cats need to stop it.

Hamilton surrendered nearly 2,000 rushing yards last season and even allowed Toronto to gash them late in the year, with one running back ripping off 90 yards on just 10 carries. In the Eastern Final, the Tiger-Cats were undone by Montreal as Davis Alexander, Stevie Scott III and company rushed for 140 yards and controlled the clock.

If Hamilton wants to take the next step, tightening up run defence has to be priority number one.

BC LIONS

Defensive carryover

The Lions’ defence stumbled out of the gate in 2025. The pass rush was inconsistent, and against the league’s top teams, points came far too easily.

Everything changed after the final bye week. From that point on, BC held opponents to 24 points or fewer in six of its final nine games, including the playoffs. With an offence as explosive as the Lions possess, that level of defence is more than enough to win consistently.

If BC can start 2026 the way it finished 2025, it won’t be sitting at 3-5 midway through the season chasing the pack. In fact, if that defensive form carries over, the Lions could be the class of the West by OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Keep Davis Alexander healthy

This one is easier said than done.

Alexander’s lingering hamstring injury clearly impacted both him and the Alouettes all season long. Seeing him hobble through the closing moments of the Eastern Final and the 112th Grey Cup was tough to watch.

There’s no question Alexander has the tools to become one of the league’s next great quarterbacks, as evidenced by his undefeated regular season record. The key is simply keeping him on the field. Montreal is likely hosting another Eastern Final if he’s healthy all year, and it’s fair to wonder how much that injury limited him in the Grey Cup loss to Saskatchewan.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Embrace the heat

Plenty of CFL fans outside Manitoba were thrilled not to see a sixth straight Grey Cup appearance by the Blue Bombers, especially those just west of the province.

That kind of reaction should only serve as motivation.

With Brady Oliveira and Nic Demski already locked in long term, the core remains intact. Yes, Winnipeg will need to do some things differently in 2026, but motivation won’t be an issue. The Bombers have plenty of reasons to want to prove people wrong, and some of us may be on that list.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Protect the football

Turnovers were Ottawa’s undoing last season.

The REDBLACKS finished with a league-worst minus-16 turnover ratio, giving the ball away 46 times. With the defence struggling to generate takeaways, those interceptions and fumbles repeatedly put the team in impossible situations.

Ryan Dinwiddie has plenty on his plate as he takes over, but ball security has to be a central focus. Smarter quarterback decisions and better protection as runners are non-negotiable if Ottawa wants to climb the East standings. And yes, the defence will need to help out by generating a few more takeaways of its own.