Alouettes extend Alexander Hollins, release Dionté Ruffin

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday they have signed American wide receiver Alexander Hollins to an extension for the 2026 season. Team also announced the signing of American running back Quali Conley for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Hollins (six-foot, 165 pounds) arrived in the nest in July 2025 after spending training camp with the Edmonton Elks. In five games with the Alouettes, the 29-year-old earned 163 yards on eigh receptions. His best game of the season came last August when he finished with 132 yards against the Blue Bombers.

In 2024, the Yazoo City Mississippi native recorded 61 receptions for 937 yards with six touchdowns. The former Eastern Illinois University earned West Division all-star honours in 2023 after recording 78 receptions for 1,173 yards with nine touchdowns.

The American spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, recording two receptions for 46 yards.

Conley (five-foot-10, 211 pounds) led the Arizona State Wildcats University with 150 carries, 745 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns in 2024.

The native of Fresno, CA was a versatile player for Arizona with eight rushing touchdowns, 39 receptions for 245 receiving yards, and two kickoff returns for 37 yards.

The 23-year-old played for the San Jose State Spartans University in 2023. He earned 842 yards and nine majors in 13 games.

In three seasons at Utah Tech Trailblazers University (2020-2022), Conley had 338 carries for 1,758 yards and 13 TD and 50 receptions for 447 yards and three scores.

In 2025, he played two preseason games for the Cincinnati Bengals, running seven times for 28 yards and one touchdown. Conley was one of three Bengals to score TDs on the ground during the preseason.

The Alouettes also announced the release of American defensive back Dionté Ruffin (Western Kentucky).

Ruffin appeared in 37 games with the Alouettes, registering 90 defensive tackles and five interceptions and helping the team win the 110th Grey Cup in 2023.