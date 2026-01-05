Bombers extend Tanner Schmekel, release Chris Kolankowski

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announced on Monday the team has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with National defensive tackle Tanner Schmekel.

He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Schmekel (six-foot-one, 286 pounds) returns in 2026 for his fourth year with the Blue Bombers and after a 2025 campaign that was cut short due to injury and limited to just four games.

Schmekel was having arguably his best start to his young pro career last year before the injury with a pair of tackles and a sack in those four contests, with his season ending in Saskatchewan in the annual OK Tire Labour Day Weekend Classic.

He has now suited up for 26 regular season games for the club since he was selected in the fourth round, 35thoverall, in the 2023 CFL Draft. Schmekel was a 2022 U Sports First-Team All-Canadian and Canada West All-Star.

The club also announced they have released National offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski.

Kolankowski spent five seasons with the Bombers, appearing in 73 games and being a part of the team that won the 108th Grey Cup. The 33-year-old started his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts and was a part of the squad that won the 105th Grey Cup.