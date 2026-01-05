MMQB: One burning question for every West Division team

Happy New Year friends!

As 2026 gets underway, we’re closing in on some significant dates on the league’s off-season calendar. That starts with the opening of free agency, which is just over a month away (February 10) followed by the CFL Combine and the 2026 CFL Draft. And before we know it, training camps will be underway for a new season.

With that in mind, this week we’re asking one burning question for each West Division team looking ahead to a new season.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Will any sacrifices need to be made?

The defending Grey Cup champions have already been hard at work bringing back key parts of their 2025 roster. That includes receiver Samuel Emilus most recently to go along with reigning Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Jermarcus Hardrick and Grey Cup MVP Trevor Harris. No doubt more will follow.

But with championship wins, especially ones that give dynasty vibes like Saskatchewan’s, come new salary cap challenges. Key players have more leverage for bigger contracts, which can lead to tough, albeit pragmatic, decisions. Just ask Winnipeg over the last half decade. I’m curious if the Riders will be able to keep all of a group that includes A.J. Allen, Tevaughn Campbell, Malik Carney, KeeSean Johnson, and AJ Ouellette, among others.

BC LIONS

Is there a big defensive addition in store?

The Lions were a drive away from playing for the 112th Grey Cup, which means major surgery on this roster isn’t necessary. That much is especially true on offence with BC finishing 2025 as the CFL’s top offence; they ranked number one in categories like points scored, net offence, and passing yards. With reigning Most Outstanding Player Nathan Rourke already under contract and star receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. extended, no one will be surprised if that trend continues.

And with this offence in good hands, I wonder if the Lions focus their off-season attention on the other side of the ball. Is there a big-name defensive signing in their future? That’s not to say BC’s defence was poor last year, because it wasn’t. But for a group looking to clear that final hurdle, a top defensive free agent could be just the ticket.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

How quiet will they be in free agency?

The Stamps were among the league’s busiest off-season teams one year ago, and for good reason. After missing the playoffs for the first time in 20 years, Calgary made the blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to go along with key free agent signings like receiver Dominique Rhymes, safety Damon Webb, and SAM linebacker Derrick Moncrief. All of the above were key parts of the team’s return to prominence with an 11-7 finish.

And with 2025 being so much about attempting to, and succeeding in, developing a new standard, I wonder if this winter is a quieter one for the Stampeders. This feels like an off-season more about internal work, with reigning rushing king Dedrick Mills leading the way with a two-year extension signed last month. Breakout stars Jaylon Hutchings and Clarence Hicks lead the list of core players Calgary will prioritize bringing back.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Has a small transition begun?

To suggest the Bombers are going to completely turn the page just because they didn’t appear in a Grey Cup for the first time in six years was always premature. After all, they still made their ninth consecutive playoff appearance and gave Montreal a run in the Eastern Semi-Final. As such, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see key pieces like Brady Oliveira, Deatrick Nichols, Nic Demski, and Redha Kramdi already extended.

But general manager Kyle Walters still has numerous difficult decisions on mainstay veterans to make. For instance, on the offensive line, Stanley Bryant turns 40 in May, while Patrick Neufeld turned 37 on Boxing Day. On the other line, Jake Thomas announced his retirement late last month while Willie Jefferson turns 35 later this month. I’m curious to see who’s back and who’s not as the winter continues.

EDMONTON ELKS

How does the quarterback situation play out?

There’s not much debate as to who will start at quarterback for the Elks in Week 1 against Ottawa. Cody Fajardo signed back in early December, which all but confirms head coach Mark Kilam’s plan under centre. With a 73.2 per cent completion rate and a 104.6 quarterback rating, Fajardo was one of the league’s most effective pivots upon taking over from Tre Ford in Week 8.

But with both players under contract at sizeable numbers, you wonder if there might be external interest in a promising player like Ford.