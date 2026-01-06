10 CFL players built for Olympic flag football

TORONTO — With flag football set to make its Olympic debut in 2028, the conversation around player selection shifts away from size and physical dominance and toward speed, decision-making and spatial awareness. The modern flag game is built on quick reads, precise execution and the ability to create separation in space, all traits that have become increasingly prominent in today’s CFL.

Canada’s professional league is uniquely positioned to supply talent for this format. The wider field, motion-heavy offences and emphasis on versatility in the CFL mirror many of the principles seen in elite flag football. Players who thrive in the CFL are already conditioned to think fast, move efficiently and adapt on the fly.

A Canadian Olympic flag football roster built from CFL players would naturally prioritize quarterbacks who can create outside structure, receivers who win quickly at the top of routes and defenders who rely on anticipation rather than brute force. Athletic versatility and football IQ would outweigh traditional positional molds.

With that in mind, here are 10 CFL players whose skill sets project especially well to the Olympic flag football stage, blending speed, creativity and adaptability in a way that suits the international game.

NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

Nathan Rourke would be the clear centerpiece of a Canadian flag football offence.

His elite mobility, quick release and comfort throwing on the move make him perfectly suited for a game built around rollouts, spacing and improvisation.

In flag football, where plays often break down quickly, Rourke’s ability to extend drives and punish defensive mistakes would be invaluable.

BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Brady Oliveira’s versatility makes him an ideal flag football weapon. He can align in the backfield, split out wide or operate in motion, all while maintaining strong vision and reliable hands.

His patience and awareness in open space would allow him to consistently turn short gains into chunk plays.

SAMUEL EMILUS | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Samuel Emilus brings polish and precision to the receiving corps.

His route-running, timing and body control allow him to separate quickly, a critical trait in flag football’s condensed windows.

He would be a dependable option in high-pressure situations.

NIC DEMSKI | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Few players in the CFL are more dangerous in space than Nic Demski.

His lateral quickness, acceleration and creativity after the catch make him a natural fit for flag football, where one missed flag pull can result in a long gain. He would thrive on jet motions, shallow routes and quick-hitting concepts.

JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

Justin McInnis provides a contrasting skill set as a bigger-bodied receiver with surprising agility.

His ability to shield defenders and win contested catches would be especially valuable near the goal line, where space tightens and precision becomes paramount.

JALEN PHILPOT | RECEIVER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Jalen Philpot’s speed forces defences to account for him on every snap.

His vertical threat stretches coverage and opens space underneath for teammates, while his sharp breaks make him effective on intermediate routes.

In flag football, that combination can tilt the field.

TYRELL FORD | DEFENSIVE BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Tyrell Ford’s athleticism and coverage ability make him an ideal flag football defender.

His speed, fluid hips and ball skills allow him to mirror receivers in man coverage, a critical responsibility in a non-contact format where positioning is everything.

MARC-ANTOINE DEQUOY | DEFENSIVE BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Marc-Antoine Dequoy brings intelligence, speed and adaptability to the defensive side.

Comfortable lining up in multiple roles, he would act as the defensive organizer, reading offensive concepts, jumping routes and applying pressure when needed. His instincts would be a major asset in an Olympic setting.

TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Rounding out the receiver group, Tyson Philpot offers quickness and creativity from the slot.

His ability to change direction, find soft spots in coverage and accelerate after the catch makes him tailor-made for flag football’s rhythm-based passing game.

TRE FORD | QUARTERBACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Tre Ford rounds up the second pair of twins on this list and would be one of the most dangerous dual-threat players Canada could deploy in Olympic flag football.

His elite straight-line speed, sudden acceleration and comfort operating in space make him a nightmare for defences that must account for both the pass and the quarterback run.

In a format that rewards improvisation and punishes hesitation, Ford’s ability to turn broken plays into explosive gains, whether with his legs or on quick, on-the-move throws, would add a unique and game-breaking dimension to the offence.