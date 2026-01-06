Bombers sign Evan Holm to two-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the club has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with veteran defensive back Evan Holm.

He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Holm returns in 2026 for his fifth year with the Blue Bombers and following a 2025 season that was the best in his Canadian Football League career.

Holm was named to the All-CFL team in 2025 and was also saluted as the Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Defensive player after finishing with 55 tackles, six more on special teams, two forced fumbles and a team high four interceptions.

He started all 18 regular season games and the Eastern Semi-Final in 2025 and has not missed a single contest since 2023, with 63 games – all as a Blue Bomber – now to his name.

Holm dressed for 47 games, starting 25, during his days with the Fighting Hawks and earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honours during his redshirt senior season (2020-21) and was named as an honourable mention to the MVFC All-Academic Team. Holm was named UND’s most-valuable defensive back in his junior season and as a freshman was named to the Big Sky All-Academic Team.