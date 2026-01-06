FA Most Wanted: A playmaking defensive back

TORONTO — Tevaughn Campbell was very quick to remind everyone why he’s one of the best defensive backs on the planet.

The veteran’s return to the CFL in 2025 could not have been more successful, tying for the league lead in interceptions and flipping games on their head all season long, including the 112th Grey Cup.

After six years south of the border in the NFL, Campbell came back to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2025 and immediately reclaimed his place among the league’s premier playmakers. In just 13 regular season games, the 32-year-old tied for the league lead with six interceptions, while also adding an outrageous 112-yard return on a two-point conversion attempt that sealed the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend Classic victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Campbell wasn’t just a ball hawk, he was a game changer. His knack for flipping momentum helped fuel Saskatchewan’s run to the 112th Grey Cup, where he again made a huge impact with an interception and a crucial forced fumble at the goal line in the championship game.

Finishing the year as an All-CFL defensive back for the first time in his career, Campbell proved that he still has elite instincts, athleticism and production in Canadian football’s marquee defensive role.

With free agency approaching, Campbell could once again find himself among the most intriguing options should he decide to test the market. Proven production, positional versatility and championship pedigree are rare commodities, which is why Campbell is ranked at No. 4 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

A return to Saskatchewan makes obvious sense. Campbell thrived in Corey Mace’s aggressive defensive system, where his range and instincts allowed him to play fast and attack the football. The Roughriders know exactly how to deploy him, and continuity in scheme and culture could allow the veteran to pick up right where he left off on a Grey Cup-winning squad. For a team looking to remain among the league’s elite defensively, keeping Campbell in Green and White would be a priority.

Should a return to Saskatchewan be ruled out, several teams around the league would have strong interest in Campbell’s services this off-season. The Toronto Argonauts stand out as a natural fit. Toronto has consistently prioritized speed and playmaking in the secondary, and adding a proven veteran with championship experience would only strengthen an already competitive defensive unit. A return to Montreal could also make a lot of sense, given his history with the franchise and Noel Thorpe’s unit finding consistent defensive success.

Out west, the BC Lions could be another intriguing destination. The Lions have leaned into aggressive defensive philosophies in recent seasons, and Campbell’s instincts and closing speed would pair well with a system designed to force turnovers. For a team that expects to contend annually, adding a defender capable of swinging games in a single moment would be a major boost.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats also loom as a potential landing spot. Hamilton found success on the defensive back end in 2025, but Campbell’s leadership and reliability could provide an extra boost. His ability to make plays on the football while mentoring younger talent would align well with a team looking to get back to the Grey Cup.

Further north, the Edmonton Elks could view Campbell as a cornerstone addition. With a roster in transition, Edmonton has emphasized adding proven veterans who set a standard on and off the field. Campbell’s experience, durability and ball production would give the Elks a stabilizing presence while accelerating the development of their defensive identity.