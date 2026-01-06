Running back Jeshrun Antwi announces retirement

CALGARY — After a five-year Canadian Football League career including a final season as a member of his hometown Calgary Stampeders, National running back Jeshrun Antwi has announced his retirement as an active player.

“Part of the journey is the end,” said Antwi. “The last five years have been a dream. Thank you to coach Dave Dickenson and the rest of the Calgary Stampeders coaching staff for allowing me to fulfill a lifelong goal of representing the horse. It was an honour and a privilege to wear the Calgary Stampeders jersey and I could not think of a better way to end my career.”

“I’ve known Jeshrun for close to 10 years and it was great to have him with the Stampeders in 2025,” said general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “I know he’ll be successful in whatever path he chooses.”

RELATED

» View the entire 2026 schedule

» A holiday gift for every CFL team

» 5 must-watch CFL games in 2026

» 5 juicy rematches from 2025 in 2026

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

A Bishop McNally/Father Lacombe Laserwolves and University of Calgary alum, Antwi played 77 career regular season games with the Stampeders, Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions as well as six post-season contests and was a member of the Alouettes’ 110th Grey Cup championship team. He accumulated 1,154 career rushing yards in regular-season action as well 52 catches for 342 yards and 18 special teams tackles.

Antwi signed with the Red and White in February of 2025 and appeared in nine games for the Stampeders in what would prove to be his final season.

Prior to turning pro, Antwi played five years at the U of C and was part of the Dinos’ Vanier Cup-winning team in 2019. He accumulated 2,233 career rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns for the Dinos as well as 55 receptions for 479 yards and five scores.