3 potential landing spots for Julian Howsare

There are two keys to winning football games consistently!

Prevent the opponent from getting to your quarterback. Get to the opposing quarterback.

One of the best at disrupting opposition quarterbacks in 2025 was Julian Howsare. He is the top-ranked defensive lineman on CFL.ca’s Top 30 free agent list.

After piling up 13 sacks, as well as knocking down seven passes, Howsare was a menace for opposing quarterbacks and offensive linemen.

Howsare has a decision to make in the next month: What is the next chapter in his CFL career?

Howsare developed into an up-and-coming, next great pass rusher in Hamilton, earning his first Divisional All-CFL nod in 2022.

That year, he tested the free agent waters and went to Calgary to help the Stampeders, only to return to Hamilton after two inconsistent years out West. He regained his status as a star player in 2025 with his first All-CFL honour.

Now, here we are again, with Howsare facing a decision to pick his next destination or just stay put.

Here are my top three landing spots for the veteran defensive lineman.

1. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Staying in Hamilton seems like the most logical spot for Howsare. It’s where he got his start and where he had his best two seasons of his career. The Tiger-Cats appear extremely close to getting back to the Grey Cup with Bo Levi Mitchell returning on a new deal and that has to be a tough thing to leave.

You also have the history of Howsare learning it’s not always greener on the other side.

2. OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Ottawa traded away Lorenzo Mauldin IV last season and the REDBLACKS were one of the worst teams at creating disruptions for the opposing quarterback.

They need to improve their defensive line and grabbing Julian Howsare from a division rival would be an added bonus.

New head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie has already reportedly grabbed accomplished defensive line coach Phillip Daniels away from the Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to Daniels’ bio on his X account. For Howsare, that has to be intriguing to help a championship calibre coaching staff recharge Ottawa.

3. TORONTO ARGONAUTS

I’m going to go out on a hunch that the Pennsylvania product may have been turned off of heading West in free agency.

That, and the Toronto Argonauts could use him!

Sure, the Argonauts were in the top half of the league in sacks, but they didn’t actually make it tough on quarterbacks overall last season. They were near the bottom of the league in almost every other defensive stat, finishing as the second-worst defence in the league, only better than Edmonton.

The Argos will be looking to make some splashes this off-season with some new men in charge with John Hufnagel and Jim Barker helping Pinball Clemons get the Argos back on the rails.

I’ll also note that Hufnagel was still very much involved in Calgary when they brought Howsare in in 2023.