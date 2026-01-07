FA Most Wanted: A breakout linebacker

When CFL free agency opens, teams searching for speed, range and reliability at linebacker potentially won’t have to look far.

If A.J. Allen enters the market, he immediately becomes one of the more intriguing defensive options available, offering a blend of athleticism and consistency that fits the modern Canadian game.

In a league that increasingly values linebackers who can run, cover and play in space, Allen checks several important boxes.

Allen’s game is built less on flash and more on efficiency. He diagnoses quickly, takes clean angles to the football and rarely puts his teammates in bad positions. For defensive coordinators, that kind of dependability is often just as valuable as raw production.

RELATED

With free agency a little over a month away, Allen profiles as the type of player who may not dominate headlines but could quietly become one of the most impactful signings of the off-season.

Allen has established himself as a steady presence in the middle of the defence for Saskatchewan. He plays with discipline and awareness, showing a strong understanding of run fits while still possessing the speed to carry receivers in coverage. His range from sideline to sideline allows him to clean up plays that break down at the line of scrimmage.

One of Allen’s biggest strengths is his versatility. The 27-year-old made plays all over the field in 2025, registering three interceptions, four sacks, three forced fumbles and 87 defensive tackles, all career highs. Allen was also instrumental in helping the Green and White win the 112th Grey Cup.

A return to Saskatchewan remains the most natural fit. Allen is already familiar with Corey Mace’s system and the expectations placed on linebackers in Regina. Continuity would allow him to step back into a significant role without an adjustment period, and the Riders value defenders who can contribute across multiple packages.

Should he decide to test the free agent waters, Calgary has long prioritized athletic linebackers who can run and cover, and Allen’s skill set aligns well with that philosophy. His ability to play in space and handle assignment football would suit a defence that leans heavily on discipline and versatility at the second level.

AJ ALLEN PICKS IT OFF LATE IN THE 4TH!

📅: Argonauts vs. @sskroughriders LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS2

🌎: CFL+#CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/4xWFLJkxWM — CFL (@CFL) October 11, 2025

BC’s defence places a premium on speed and pursuit, particularly from its linebacking corps. Allen’s range and ability to close quickly would complement a unit built around athleticism and aggressive pressure concepts.

Allen would also be a natural fit with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, particularly under new head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie, who has a proven track record of relying on high-level linebacker play dating back to his time in Toronto. His blend of physicality and range would give Ottawa flexibility in how it deploys its second level, while his CFL experience would allow him to contribute immediately in a system that values discipline and football IQ. Allen could slot in right next to newly acquired linebacker Nyles Morgan to form a potent duo in the nation’s capital.

In Edmonton, Allen’s skill set would align well with defensive coordinator J.C. Sherritt’s vision for a faster, more aggressive Elks defence. Sherritt, a former elite CFL linebacker himself, places a premium on instincts, efficiency, and effort, traits that define Allen’s game.