Lions release Robert Carter Jr. to pursue NFL offer

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Wednesday that American defensive back Robert Carter Jr. has been released to pursue an offer in the National Football League.

“Robert earned every bit of this opportunity,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden. “As a rookie, he started every game, performed at a very high level and made some of the most outstanding individual plays we’ve seen in recent memory. While it always hurts to lose a player of his calibre, we’re excited he’ll get the opportunity to live out his dream of playing in the NFL.”

Carter Jr. appeared in 18 games in 2025, registering five interceptions, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown for the Lions.

The defensive back also made one of the most stunning plays of the 2025 CFL season. In the Week 8 matchup between BC and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Carter Jr. grabbed a leaping interception in the end zone that not only saved a touchdown but turned the ball over for the Leos.