Lions sign kicker Sean Whyte to one-year extension

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Wednesday that National kicker Sean Whyte has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him with his hometown team for an eighth season and 18th overall in the Canadian Football League. Whyte was eligible to become a free agent on February 10.

2025 was another amazing chapter in a great career for the White Rock native, as the clutch kicker led the CFL with a career-high field goal percentage of 95.1 after making good on 39 of 41 attempts.

A West Division All-CFL selection for the third straight season, Whyte also continued to ascend the league record books. He enters 2026 as the league’s all-time leader in field goal accuracy (88.8 per cent), having made good on 557 of 627 attempts across 241 regular season games. His 2,282 career points and 557 field goals are both good ninth on the CFL’s all-time list.

Since re-joining the Lions ahead of 2022, he has made good on 175 of 186 field goal attempts (94.0 per cent), has led the CFL in field goal percentage in each of the last three years and was the West Division nominee for CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and an All-CFL selection in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

With 828 points in his Lions career (2009-10, 2022-present), Whyte sits third on the club’s all-time scoring list behind only Canadian Football Hall of Fame Inductees Lui Passaglia and Paul McCallum.

Following his first stint in orange and black, Whyte joined the Montreal Alouettes from 2011-14 and earned East Division All-CFL honours in his third season with the club.

He then moved to Edmonton for the next six seasons, further establishing himself as one of the CFL’s premier kickers. Along with helping the squad win a Grey Cup in 2015, Whyte made 90.2 per cent of his field goal attempts (195/216).