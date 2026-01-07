Stamps sign American defensive back Josh Proctor

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Josh Proctor, the team announced on Wednesday.

Proctor played three preseason games for the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 before signing with the United Football League’s DC Defenders in 2025.

RELATED

» 9 top Canadian pending free agents

» FA Most Wanted: A playmaking defensive back

» 5 pending free agents who had career-best seasons

» Potential landing spots for 5 pending free agents

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

He recorded 16 tackles and one interception for the Defenders during the 2025 season.

In college, Proctor played 51 games and made 19 starts at Ohio State. He accumulated 112 career tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss with the Buckeyes and also had one sack and three interceptions including a pick-six in a 2023 game against Maryland.