5 potential landing spots for KeeSean Johnson

KeeSean Johnson has turned into one of the CFL’s most explosive receivers in a very short period of time.

After bursting onto the scene with Saskatchewan in the second half of 2024, Johnson just completed his first full season with impressive results. Johnson finished fourth overall with 1,159 receiving yards to go along with and impressive 120 targets and four touchdowns in 16 games.

Johnson is the rare receiver who combines explosiveness and reliability at high volume. And now Johnson enters CFL free agency for the first time and does so with a ton of leverage. Slotting in at No. 16 on CFL.ca’s list of the top 30 pending free agents, and with signing season approaching quickly, here are five intriguing landing spots for Johnson.

RELATED

» 3 top pending free agents from every East Division team

» 3 top pending free agents from every West Division team

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» 3 potential landing spots for Julian Howsare

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

1. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

While it’s slightly anti-climactic, staying with the Riders makes the most sense for both sides. Johnson has two seasons of built-up chemistry with quarterback Trevor Harris, who already signed back earlier this off-season. He’s comfortable with the coaching staff. And while cap considerations are always front of mind for championship winning teams, Saskatchewan has a little more flexibility with fellow receiver Dohnte Meyers reportedly signing with Cincinnati.

2. CALGARY STAMPEDERS

The Stamps didn’t have a 1,000-yard receiver last season, so you don’t have to squint to see a nice fit for Johnson. Calgary has big decisions to make on pending free agents Dominique Rhymes and Malik Henry, while rookie standout Damian Alford has signed with New Orleans in the NFL, according to a post on his Instagram account. A slot threat like Johnson could be a really nice fit with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

3. MONTREAL ALOUETTES

BACK SHOULDER BEAUTY! Trevor Harris connects with KeeSean Johnson for the score! #CFLGameDay

🗓️: @sskroughriders vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW!

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/hMmFBRkLKj — CFL (@CFL) August 3, 2025

I grant you, an addition like Johnson would put the Als in “embarrassment of riches” territory at receiver. But for a team with emerging superstar Davis Alexander at quarterback, and after falling just short in the 112th Grey Cup, it’s not completely far-fetched to see Montreal look to make a big free agent splash. With Tyson Philpot extended and Tyler Snead, Austin Mack, and Cole Spieker already under contract, the Alouettes don’t need a player like Johnson. But it sure would be a fun addition.

4. EDMONTON ELKS

That’s a beauty! Trevor Harris connects with KeeSean Johnson late into the 4th!#CFLGameday

📅: @sskroughriders vs. Elks LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/C0r9XrosC1 — CFL (@CFL) September 28, 2025

I really like the theoretical fit with Johnson and Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo. As accurate as they come, I feel like Fajardo would thrive with a reliable and explosive slot target like Johnson. On top of that, Edmonton was one of three teams to finish without a 1,000-yard receiver in 2025 and could use another high leverage target to pair with the underrated Kaion Julien-Grant.

5. TORONTO ARGONAUTS

After four straight seasons with at least a trip to the Eastern Final, the Argos struggled to a 5-13 finish in 2025 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Furthermore, Ryan Dinwiddie is off to Ottawa and has been replaced as head coach by Mike Miller. All that’s to say, for a team that spread the ball to a wide array of receivers last year, a primary target like Johnson could be a really nice addition in Toronto.