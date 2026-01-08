Argonauts announce 2026 coaching staff

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team’s coaching staff for the 2026 CFL season, alongside new head coach Mike Miller.

Chris Miller and new head coach Mike Miller are reunited after working together for three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. A 1987 first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, Miller was named to the Pro Bowl in 1991 before finishing his 10-year NFL career with St. Louis and Denver. The Pomona, California native coached high school football in Oregon following his playing days before becoming the Cardinals quarterbacks coach in 2009. He would return to coaching high school football after his Cardinals experience, spend one season as offensive coordinator with Houston of the XFL in 2020 before rejoining the high school ranks, most recently as head coach at West Linn in Oregon.

Kierrie Johnson returns to the CFL after starring in the league for a dozen years. The two-time All-CFL receiver had an outstanding career, appearing in 194 games with Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, Ottawa, and Montreal, winning the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2011, getting five division All-CFL nods, and helping the Roughriders win the Grey Cup in 2007. Once his playing days were over, he began coaching at Defiance College in Ohio before returning to Erie to coach at the high school level. He spent the last two years coaching at Gannon University.

Dom Picard joined the Argos staff in 2024 and coached running backs for two seasons, but will make the change to offensive line coach, a position he starred in as a player. Following his playing career, the Quebec native began coaching at his high school alma mater in 2016, where he was the head coach, offensive coordinator, and offensive line coach. The Laval alum would coach CEGEP from 2020-2022 before jumping into USPORTS at the University of Sherbrooke as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2023. The former third-round draft pick of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2006 spent three seasons in the ‘Peg before playing 54 regular season games and two playoff games in Toronto from 2009 to 2011. Picard would finish his career with stints in Saskatchewan, Winnipeg again, and Montreal from 2012-2016. The offensive lineman would play 151 CFL games over his 10-year career, winning a Grey Cup with the Riders in 2013 and being named a division All-CFL offensive lineman with Toronto in 2011. He was named his team’s top offensive lineman three times over his career and top Canadian once.

Colyn Haugh joins the staff with close to 20 years of experience coaching in the college ranks. The Pennsylvania native started coaching in 2007 at Robert Morris University before stops at St. Francis University, Westminster College, and Edinboro University. He would move into high school in 2025, becoming the head coach at Kiski Area High School. Over his coaching career, Haugh worked under various roles, including both offensive and defensive coordinators, as well as coaching both offensive and defensive lines. During his playing days at Robert Morris University, Haugh was coached by current Argonauts head coach Mike Miller, and the two reunited for two years in 2019-2020 when Miller was defensive coordinator at Westminster.

Ka’Deem Carey begins his transition from player to coach for the team he won a Grey Cup with in 2024. The talented running back signed with Saskatchewan in 2025, but his season was cut short by injury. The Arizona native joined the Argos in 2024 and went on to rush for over 1,000 yards and seven scores, while adding career highs with 37 receptions for 356 yards through the air. The six-year CFL veteran spent four seasons in Calgary, leading the CFL in rushing in 2022 with 1,088 yards. For his career, Carey rushed for 3,956 yards and 26 touchdowns over 65 games.

Greg Quick is back in Toronto for his third stint with the Argos and brings over 40 years of coaching experience to the staff. He spent the last five seasons in Montreal working in various roles on defense and special teams, helping the team get to two Grey Cups, winning one. Quick was the linebackers coach for the Boatmen in 2010, 2011, and 2018. The new DC began coaching in 1979 at Emporia State University and spent nearly 30 years working collegiately in the U.S., including becoming the head coach at the University of Chicago in 1989. Quick first came to the CFL in 2010 with Toronto before stops in Montreal in 2014 and Saskatchewan in 2015 as the defensive coordinator. In 2019, Quick stepped away from coaching to become the CFL’s director of global scouting before returning back to Montreal for the 2021 season. The long-time coach played center at Baldwin-Wallace College, a Division III school located in Ohio.

Demetrious Maxie returns to the organization for which he starred and later won a Grey Cup ring as an assistant coach in 2024. He would move on to Edmonton last season, where he was special teams coordinator and defensive assistant. D-Max, as he is affectionately known, started his coaching career at his alma mater in 2010, The University of Texas El Paso as a defensive line and linebackers coach. The Louisiana native would coach defensive lines in high school and college between 2012 and 2015 before coming back to the CFL with Edmonton as the Elk’s linebackers coach from 2016-2017 and defensive line coach from 2018-2023. As a player, Maxie won two Grey Cups with the Argos during his five years with the team. The two-time All-CFL defensive lineman played 67 regular season and eight playoff games for the Argos between 1996-1999 and 2002, hoisting the Grey Cup in ’96 and ’97. All in all, Maxie would play 14 CFL seasons and 167 games with Toronto, Edmonton, Baltimore, Montreal, Saskatchewan, and Calgary, winning his first championship with Baltimore in ’95.

Jovon Johnson joins the Double Blue after coaching high school football in his hometown of Houston for the last six years. The 2011 Grey Cup champion with BC started his coaching career at Simon Fraser University in 2019, where he coached running backs. Johnson continued working at the youth level as the executive director at T.R.U. Diamond University, a youth sports organization, and since 2023 as the owner of Inspire and Develop Athletics, a group that, among other things, is a member of the Youth American Flag Football League. The five-year CFL veteran played for BC, Saskatchewan, Ottawa, and with the Argos in the first half of 2015.

Bubba Walker arrives in Toronto after a lengthy career at both the NCAA and high school levels in Georgia, where he coached primarily on defense and won multiple state titles. The Pittsburgh native began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Valdosta State in 2006 before a move to the Georgia Bulldogs. Stops at Georgia Southern, Valdosta State again, and various high schools preceded his move to Ontario’s capital in 2026. Walker was a three-year starter at defensive end while at the University of Buffalo.

Mickey Donovan is back for his fifth season with the club as special teams coordinator. Under his stewardship, two Argonaut players, Javon Leake and Janarion Grant, have won the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award, while Lirim Hajrullahu was the Eastern nominee last season. The New Hampshire native coached special teams and linebackers in Montreal for four years before joining the Argos. Donovan cut his teeth coaching in college before making the jump to the CFL. He started at the University of New Hampshire in 2006 before joining the Western Mustangs. From there, it was off to Quebec, where he served as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at McGill before becoming the head coach at Concordia from 2014-2017. The former U SPORTS player was First Team All-Canadian in 2003 and 2004 while playing for Concordia, and won the President’s trophy as best defensive player in the country in 2004.

Toronto Argonauts’ 2026 coaching staff