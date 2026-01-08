FA Most Wanted: A pass-rushing threat

TORONTO — Malik Carney enters the off-season as one of the most intriguing defensive players to watch, particularly if he decides to test the free agent market in February.

With the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Carney established himself as a relentless edge presence, consistently affecting quarterbacks with effort, explosiveness, and a non-stop motor. That’s why Carney is ranked No. 11 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

His impact went beyond the box score, but the numbers were still there: according to PFF, Carney finished fourth in the regular season in pressures with 63, while adding eight sacks. That combination of disruption and finishing ability made him a central piece of Saskatchewan’s defensive front.

SACKED! Big stop on second down for Malik Carney and Micah Johnson! #CFLGameDay

🗓️: Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. @sskroughriders LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/WjFWpmTOkP — CFL (@CFL) August 16, 2025

What made Carney especially valuable to the Roughriders was his week-to-week consistency. He wasn’t simply a situational pass rusher, he played with discipline against the run, set edges, and forced offences to account for him on every dropback. Saskatchewan’s No. 1 defence leaned on that reliability, knowing Carney could create pressure without sacrificing structure, and that trust showed in how often he was left to win one-on-one. If he does reach free agency, he’ll do so as a proven CFL edge rusher in his prime, a profile that rarely lasts long on the open market.

A return to the Roughriders would make a lot of sense. Corey Mace’s squad knows exactly how to use Carney, and he knows how to thrive in their system. Continuity matters for any position, and Saskatchewan would be hard-pressed to replace his pressure rate and motor internally. Bringing him back would preserve a strength rather than forcing a reset, especially for a championship defence that relied heavily on front-four disruption to dictate games.

Montreal would be a fascinating fit if Carney becomes available, especially after falling short in the 112th Grey Cup against the Riders. The Alouettes are already a championship-calibre team, but adding a proven pass rusher from another title contender could be the type of upgrade that tips the scales. Carney’s ability to consistently generate pressure without compromising run defence would fit seamlessly into Montreal’s disciplined defensive approach, giving them another high-end option to play opposite to Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and help them close games and finish drives in critical moments.

A return to Hamilton also makes sense, particularly with the Tiger-Cats facing the possibility of losing Julian Howsare in free agency. Carney is a familiar presence in the organization and would offer Hamilton a dependable, experienced replacement who understands the demands of playing heavy snaps off the edge. His motor and consistency would align well with the Tiger-Cats’ defensive identity, while his recent production suggests he could step in without a drop-off in impact. Whether as a stabilizing force or a featured pass rusher, Carney would address a potential off-season need in a meaningful way.

Whether he ultimately stays in Regina or becomes one of the top names on the free agent board, Malik Carney has positioned himself as a difference-maker. Proven production, elite pressure numbers, and a relentless play style make him a coveted asset, and one of the most important defensive free agents to monitor this off-season.