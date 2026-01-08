Riders release receiver Dohnte Meyers for NFL opportunity

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Thursday they have released American wide receiver Dohnte Meyers to pursue an NFL opportunity.

Meyers is coming off a breakout 2025 season with the Roughriders, catching 65 receptions for 1,056 yards and eight touchdowns.

The speedy receiver posted a 16.2 average yards per catch and had four games with more than 100 yards receiving, including going six four six for 156 yards and a touchdown (26.3 yards per catch) in Week 18 against Ottawa.

Clutch in the post-season, Meyers will be remembered for his 21-yard grab that set up Tommy Nield’s touchdown in the Western Final, sending the Roughriders to the 112th Grey Cup.

He followed that performance with a perfect four-for-four showing for 76 yards in the championship game, helping secure the Club’s fifth Grey Cup.