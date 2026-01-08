Riders sign American receiver Ali Jennings III

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Ali Jennings III, the team announced on Thursday.

Jennings III (six-foot-two, 200 pounds) spent the previous two seasons at Virginia Tech (2023–24), appearing in 14 games with five starts. Over that span, he recorded 20 receptions for 444 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per catch. Following his senior season, Jennings accepted an invitation to the Green Bay Packers’ rookie minicamp.

Jennings transferred to Virginia Tech from Old Dominion, where he was a standout over his two seasons played. The Virginia native played and started in all 21 games, breaking out from the pack in his first season, recording 1,066 yards on 62 receptions alongside five touchdowns, one of the best seasons by a wide receiver in school history. He followed it up with 54 receptions on 959 yards and a Sunbelt-leading nine touchdowns in 2022. He averaged over 17 yards per reception in both seasons as a Monarch and received All-Sun Belt First Team accolades in 2022.

Prior to Old Dominion, he played 19 games at West Virginia (2019-20), registering 26 receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns.