Ticats release Sayles; Wooden Jr. and Constantinou to pursue NFL opportunities

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday the club has released American defensive lineman Casey Sayles.

Sayles, 30, joined the Tiger-Cats in February 2023 and spent three seasons with the club (2023–25). Over his time in Hamilton, the Omaha, Nebraska native appeared in 51 games, recording 122 defensive tackles, 18 sacks, and one forced fumble.

In the 2025 season, Sayles suited up in 17 regular season games, posting 34 defensive tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble. He earned East Division All-CFL honours in both the 2023 and 2025 seasons.

“Casey consistently demonstrated the preparation, competitiveness, and on-field execution we expect from our players,” said Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Scott Milanovich. “He approached every practice and game with purpose. We appreciate Casey’s contributions on the field and wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

“From the moment Casey walked into the building during my time as head coach, he helped us sustain a high standard of performance and consistently demonstrated the utmost professionalism,” said Hamilton Tiger-Cats president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer. “Casey is an All-Star both as a person and a player, and we want to sincerely thank him and his family and wish them nothing but the best moving forward.”

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats also announced on Thursday the club has released global punter Nik Constantinou and American wide receiver Isaiah Wooden Sr. to pursue opportunities in the National Football League.

Constantinou, 26, was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2024 CFL Global Draft and signed with the club in May 2024. Over two seasons in Hamilton (2024–25), the Melbourne, Australia native appeared in 36 games, punting 192 times for 7,180 yards with a 47.6-yard average.

Wooden Sr., 25, joined the Tiger-Cats in October 2024 and made his debut in the club’s final game of the 2024 regular season. During the 2025 season, the San Diego, California native appeared in 14 games, returning 38 punts for 570 yards and one touchdown, and 45 kickoffs for 1,185 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two receptions for 22 yards. He was named to the CFL Honour Roll in Week 5 and Week 7.

“We want to thank Nik and Isaiah for their professionalism and the contributions they made to our organization,” said Hamilton Tiger-Cats President of Football Operations Orlondo Steinauer. “Nik provided consistency and reliability in our kicking game, while Isaiah brought energy and explosiveness to our return units. Both players have earned this opportunity, and we fully support them in taking on this new challenge in their careers. We wish them all the best.”